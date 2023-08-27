Man who lost both parents at 18 pens poem to thank Kinross residents for helping him cope with loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who lost both parents at 18 pens poem to thank Kinross residents for helping him cope with loss

Ben Canham says he has made huge strides since moving to Kinross.

By Andrew Robson
Ben Canham thanks Kinross residents for helping him cope with autism.
Ben Canham says he can’t believe how far he has come since moving to Scotland. Image: Ben Canham.

An orphaned man living with autism has thanked residents of Kinross for giving him a fresh start north of the border.

Originally from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, Ben Canham lost both of his parents by the age of 18 and was rescued from loneliness by an ex-social worker living in Kinross-shire.

In 2021, Shelagh Low suggested Ben move in with her after hearing that he had been attacked in the street – and he has lived in Kinross ever since.

Ben Canham, man with autism, says living in Kinross has given him a fresh start
Ben Canham says living in Kinross has given him a fresh start. Image: Ben Canham.

This week the 26-year-old took to Facebook to thank local residents in a heartfelt poem.

Ben said: “Living in Kinross has given me a fresh start away from the bad memories I had.

“I am lucky to live in such a beautiful area of Scotland where everyone is very friendly.”

Ben has found new home in Kinross

Having initially planned to move back down to England, the longer Ben stayed in Kinross the more difficult that thought became.

He said: “The longer I stayed in Kinross and the more people I got to know I realised it would be difficult to move back to my old life in Melton Mowbray.”

Sadly, Ben’s dad died when he was only 16, and his mum just two years later.

He says it has taken him a long time to come to terms with the loss of his parents.

“Grief is a very odd thing. It can affect people in lots of different ways,” he said.

“Sometimes I get overwhelming feelings of sadness if I hear a piece of music or a certain place that reminds me of my parents.

Ben Canham with Shelagh Low in Kinross.
Ben Canham with Shelagh Low in Kinross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“For someone with autism, feelings like these can be very overwhelming.

“My mother, like all mothers, spent her life worrying about how I would manage when she was gone.

“She fought hard to make sure I would be independent and able to make a life for myself.”

Ben Canham: ‘I want to give people hope’

However, the 26-year-old feels he has made huge strides in the past 12 months – even overcoming his fear of flying by travelling to America.

Orphaned man who has autism in America after overcoming fear of flying.
Last year Ben overcame his fear of flying. Image: Ben Canham.

Ben added: “I can’t believe how far I’ve come since making the move up to Scotland.

“I have become more independent. I’m no longer ashamed and feel positive and optimistic about being a young man with autism.

“I am learning to become the best version of myself and I hope my parents are looking down and are proud of the things I have achieved.”

Ben now raises awareness of autism on social media and has grown a large following on X, formerly Twitter.

He said: “I share my story, not for sympathy but with the hope and intention that it can give others hope and encouragement to overcome their own challenges.”

He concludes by saying he is a big WWE fan and is guided by John Cena’s motto “never give up”.

Conversation