Man who lost both parents at 18 pens poem to thank Kinross residents for helping him cope with loss

An orphaned man living with autism has thanked residents of Kinross for giving him a fresh start north of the border.

Originally from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, Ben Canham lost both of his parents by the age of 18 and was rescued from loneliness by an ex-social worker living in Kinross-shire.

In 2021, Shelagh Low suggested Ben move in with her after hearing that he had been attacked in the street – and he has lived in Kinross ever since.

This week the 26-year-old took to Facebook to thank local residents in a heartfelt poem.

Ben said: “Living in Kinross has given me a fresh start away from the bad memories I had.

“I am lucky to live in such a beautiful area of Scotland where everyone is very friendly.”

Ben has found new home in Kinross

Having initially planned to move back down to England, the longer Ben stayed in Kinross the more difficult that thought became.

He said: “The longer I stayed in Kinross and the more people I got to know I realised it would be difficult to move back to my old life in Melton Mowbray.”

Sadly, Ben’s dad died when he was only 16, and his mum just two years later.

He says it has taken him a long time to come to terms with the loss of his parents.

“Grief is a very odd thing. It can affect people in lots of different ways,” he said.

“Sometimes I get overwhelming feelings of sadness if I hear a piece of music or a certain place that reminds me of my parents.

“For someone with autism, feelings like these can be very overwhelming.

“My mother, like all mothers, spent her life worrying about how I would manage when she was gone.

“She fought hard to make sure I would be independent and able to make a life for myself.”

Ben Canham: ‘I want to give people hope’

However, the 26-year-old feels he has made huge strides in the past 12 months – even overcoming his fear of flying by travelling to America.

Ben added: “I can’t believe how far I’ve come since making the move up to Scotland.

“I have become more independent. I’m no longer ashamed and feel positive and optimistic about being a young man with autism.

“I am learning to become the best version of myself and I hope my parents are looking down and are proud of the things I have achieved.”

Ben now raises awareness of autism on social media and has grown a large following on X, formerly Twitter.

He said: “I share my story, not for sympathy but with the hope and intention that it can give others hope and encouragement to overcome their own challenges.”

He concludes by saying he is a big WWE fan and is guided by John Cena’s motto “never give up”.