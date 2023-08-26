Car stolen outside a premises in Perthshire village

A car has been stolen from outside a premises in a Perthshire village.

Police are now appealing for information after a black Ford Fiesta ST was stolen in Crieff.

The car was taken from outside a premise on Drummond Street, Muthill between 12.05am and 1.05am on Friday.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Constable Matthew Thomson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious to get in touch with us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage or private CCTV which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0716 of August 25 2023.