Stanley Primary School kitchen closed after flooding from broken sewer

The kitchen closed "immediately" amid fears floor has been made unsafe by the flooding.

By Neil Henderson
Stanley Primary School has closed it's kitchen due to flood damage.
Stanley Primary School.Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

A Perthshire school has been forced to close its kitchen amid health and safety fears after it was flooded by a broken sewer.

Parents of pupils at Stanley Primary School in Stanley were informed on Thursday morning of the “immediate” closure.

The alert said the kitchen had been closed with immediate effect due to health and safety concerns around maintenance issues.

Kitchen facilities at the school were flooded by damaged drainage and sewer system which had made the floor unsafe.

Stanley Primary School kitchen closure

It’s understood the kitchen could now be out of action for several days while repairs are carried out.

The school said it was working with meals provider – Tayside Contracts – to ensure school meals would still be provided.

However, it also advised of disruption to the school dinners service over the next few days.

Pupils are to be provided with a limited choice cold packed lunch similar to the ones offered for day trips.

Those would include a sandwich, drink, traybake and a piece of fruit.

Health and safety concerns due to kitchen flooding from broken sewer

Commenting on the closure, Perth and Kinross Council said: “We can confirm that following flood damage from the local drainage and sewer system, the kitchen at Stanley Primary School has been closed due to safety concerns for the floor of the kitchen.

“Together with Tayside Contracts we have put contingency measures in place so children can continue to receive school meals until the onsite kitchen can be reopened.”

The Courier also contacted Tayside Contracts for comment.

