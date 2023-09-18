Perth and Kinross and Angus schools to close for three days due to strike action

Schools across Perth and Kinross are set to close for three days in September due to industrial action.
Primary and secondary schools across the region will be affected by planned strike action on September 26, 27 and 28 amid an ongoing dispute over pay.
Unison members working for the council and Unite members working for Tayside Contracts will be taking action.
Perth and Kinross Council said in a statement: “We will be able to open 28 of our primaries and five of our secondary schools but we have taken the difficult decision to close the remaining settings.
“Although schools will be closed to pupils, teaching staff will be able to attend and provide remote learning.”
Angus schools also affected
Meantime a spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Industrial action has been called for 26, 27 and 28 September and will affect schools and early learning settings across Angus.
“Head teachers are being consulted as we risk assess the likely impact for each setting.
“We will update parents early next week with information about which settings will close if the industrial action goes ahead so they can make alternative plans for their children.”
Perth and Kinross primaries closed by strikes
The following primaries will be closed to pupils:
- Auchtergaven
- Balbeggie
- Burrelton
- Coupar Angus
- Crieff
- Dunbarney
- Errol
- Forgandenny
- Fossoway – open on September 26, closed on September 27 and 28.
- Goodlyburn
- Inchture
- Inch View
- Invergowrie
- Kettins
- Kinloch Rannoch – open on September 26, closed on September 27 and 28.
- Kinnoull
- Kinross
- Letham
- Longforgan
- Luncarty
- Meigle
- Methven
- Milnathort
- Moncreiffe
- Newhill
- Oakbank
- Our Lady’s
- Pitcairn
- Rattray
- Riverside
- RDM
- Royal School of Dunkeld
- St Dominic’s
- St Madoes
- St Ninian’s Episcopal
- St Stephen’s
- Stanley
- Tulloch
- Viewlands
The following primary schools will be open but their nurseries will be closed:
- Alyth
- Braco
- Comrie
- Craigie
- Fossoway – school only open on September 26
- Glenlyon
- Guildtown
- Kinloch Rannoch – school only open on September 26
- Logierait
- Murthly
Primaries not listed will be open as normal.
Perth and Kinross secondary schools and all-through schools closed by strikes
The following secondary and all-through schools will be closed or partially closed to pupils.
- Bertha Park High School – open to senior pupils only
- Blairgowrie High School
- Breadalbane Academy – open to all except ELC and ISP
- Community School of Auchterarder
- Fairview School
- Perth Academy
- Perth Grammar School – open to all except ISP
- Perth High School – open to S4, S5 and S6 pupils only
- Pitlochry High School – open to all except ELC and WAC
- St John’s Academy – closed to all pupils
Crieff High School and Kinross High School will open as normal.
Perth and Kinross Council will provide updates on its social media pages should any of the affected schools change.
All pupils who can attend school during the industrial action are encouraged to bring a packed lunch.
Where schools are open and pupils normally receive school transport, this will operate as normal.
The industrial action comes after 93.19% of polled Unison members voted to strike in Perth and Kinross. It had the highest turnout in Scotland.
