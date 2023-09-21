Burst water main closes road through Perthshire village

The road through a Perthshire village has been closed due to a burst water main.
Perth Road in Birnam has been closed in both directions because of a burst water main.
Scottish Water responded to reports of a “loud bang” followed by water coming through the road around 3:45pm on Thursday.
The burst is on a 75mm-150mm pipe.
Diversions are currently in place for the Perthshire village.
Scottish Water expects the work to be complete by Friday morning.