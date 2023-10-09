Perth teen’s business is thriving after learning to valet cars on YouTube

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth teen’s business is thriving after learning to valet cars on YouTube

Mark Stewart, 18, has taken on two additional valets to meet the demand.

By Ellidh Aitken
Perth teenager Mark Stewart has set up his own car valet business
Perth teenager Mark Stewart has set up his own car valet business. Image: Mark Stewart

A Perth teenager with dreams of becoming a professional footballer has launched his own business after learning how to valet cars on YouTube.

Mark Stewart, 18, set up Car Valet Perth at the end of January having gained a following on social media through posting images of his work.

He learned the trade through YouTube and practiced on family members’ cars for years until he was ready to take the venture forward.

Now he is running his own mobile interior detailing business covering all of Perthshire and has taken on two additional valets.

Mark learned the trade through YouTube but added his own twist with special designs. Image: Mark Stewart

He explained: “We spend three, four or five hours on the interior.

“Others do both interior and exterior and don’t spend as much time inside.

“We make it look like it is fresh out of the show room.

“I got quite a lot of advice from other people and spent countless hours watching videos on YouTube; you can get all the information there that you would otherwise need to pay for.

“I then added my own twist to things with the designs we do on the carpets in the cars.”

Mark, who lives in Perth with his family, started posting on Instagram at the end of January and his follower count has since risen to more than 2,000.

He is available throughout the day for bookings, often starting work at 8.30am and not finishing until 6pm.

Mark from Car Valet Perth at work.
Mark has dreams of becoming a professional footballer but plans to grow his business on the side. Image: Mark Stewart

Perth car valet business ‘on the side’ to make way for football

The former potato factory worker at Branston in Abernethy is currently completing a full-time HND course at Perth College UHI in fitness, strength and exercise.

But his dream is to become a professional footballer and he trains twice a week.

He said: “I work four or five days and then the two others are self-employed and help me, so we run seven days a week.

“My course is three days a week and then I train for football as well, so I don’t really get a rest.

“My dream is to be a footballer, my goal was to fit football-playing in.

“I will keep building the business on the side, keep working away and try to get to the top of the game.”

Mark is cleaning cars for sporting heroes

Mark has already merged his two passions with success cleaning cars for several St Johnstone players and members of the Scotland rugby team.

“It’s through a friend of a friend doing work at the stadium,” he said.

“I’m a St Johnstone fan and it’s great to go down there and work there, see the players coming out.

“It’s great doing something you enjoy every day; you enjoy going to work.

“My advice to others is just keep working hard, you will benefit from it.”

