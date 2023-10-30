Crieff to ho-ho-host Santa’s Scottish post office for first time in four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff to ho-ho-host Santa’s Scottish post office for first time in four years

Santa's Post Office attracted thousands of visitors to Crieff when Ewan McGregor promoted it first time round in 2019.

By Morag Lindsay
Taddy Maher, 5, posting letter to Santa with Hamish Campbell, dressed as an elf
Teddy Maher, 5, gets his letter to Santa in early, with help from Crieff elf Hamish Campbell. Image: Jane Maher.

Santa’s Post Office is returning to Crieff this Christmas.

Organisers hope the Town Hall takeover will help to put the Perthshire town on the festive map.

More than 10,000 people visited the last time Santa’s Post Office set up shop there.

Families came from far and wide in 2019 after Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor recorded a Facebook video urging fans to visit his home town.

The star’s mum Carol McGregor even acted as a volunteer.

Santa visit set to be a highlight

Santa’s Post Office will officially open on Saturday November 24 when the Crieff Christmas lights are switched on.

Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor and Santa – Crieff attracts all the big names. Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

The Town Hall on the High Street will be decked out like a Victorian festive wonderland, complete with everything you need to send a letter to Lapland.

An elves’ workshop will include a wrapping station and Christmas-themed games.

It will be open on weekends and afternoons right through to Christmas Eve.

And Santa himself will make a special appearance at Crieff Post Office on Saturday December 9.

Ailsa Campbell of Crieff Community Trust, which is managing the project, said: “We’re delighted that Santa’s Post Office is returning to Crieff.

Taddy Maher, 5, posting letter at Santa's Post Office, Crieff, helped by Hamish Campbell in elf outfit
Teddy Maher, 5, was one of the first to try out Santa’s magic post box in Crieff, with the aid of friendly elf Hamish Campbell. Image: Jane Maher.

Ailsa added: “More than 10,000 people visited it in 2019 and we are expecting even more this time around.”

“Crieff is such a brilliant place to be in the run-up to Christmas. And we’re delighted to be planning such a magical event for locals and visitors to enjoy getting into the Christmas spirit.”

Admission free but donations appreciated

Santa’s post office is free to attend and no tickets are required.

However, visitors will be encouraged to support Crieff Community Trust’s collection for Logos Youth Project and Crieff Connexions.

Food donations will also be welcomed for Crieff Connexions Community Larder.

Crieff town hall exterior
Crieff Town Hall will be transformed this Christmas. Image: Phil Hannah.

Fans can Keep up to date with event news and announcements at the Crieff Santa’s Post Office website and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Organisers reported queues of excited children waiting to post their letters to Santa during the 2019 event.

Families said they had travelled from as far afield as Carlisle, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dingwall, Fife, and Edinburgh.

It’s hoped the 2023 Santa’s Post Office will help to boost the fortunes of businesses in Crieff and showcase the town  as a visitor destination.

