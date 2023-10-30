Crieff to ho-ho-host Santa’s Scottish post office for first time in four years

Santa’s Post Office is returning to Crieff this Christmas.

Organisers hope the Town Hall takeover will help to put the Perthshire town on the festive map.

More than 10,000 people visited the last time Santa’s Post Office set up shop there.

Families came from far and wide in 2019 after Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor recorded a Facebook video urging fans to visit his home town.

The star’s mum Carol McGregor even acted as a volunteer.

Santa visit set to be a highlight

Santa’s Post Office will officially open on Saturday November 24 when the Crieff Christmas lights are switched on.

The Town Hall on the High Street will be decked out like a Victorian festive wonderland, complete with everything you need to send a letter to Lapland.

An elves’ workshop will include a wrapping station and Christmas-themed games.

It will be open on weekends and afternoons right through to Christmas Eve.

And Santa himself will make a special appearance at Crieff Post Office on Saturday December 9.

Ailsa Campbell of Crieff Community Trust, which is managing the project, said: “We’re delighted that Santa’s Post Office is returning to Crieff.

Ailsa added: “More than 10,000 people visited it in 2019 and we are expecting even more this time around.”

“Crieff is such a brilliant place to be in the run-up to Christmas. And we’re delighted to be planning such a magical event for locals and visitors to enjoy getting into the Christmas spirit.”

Admission free but donations appreciated

Santa’s post office is free to attend and no tickets are required.

However, visitors will be encouraged to support Crieff Community Trust’s collection for Logos Youth Project and Crieff Connexions.

Food donations will also be welcomed for Crieff Connexions Community Larder.

Fans can Keep up to date with event news and announcements at the Crieff Santa’s Post Office website and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Organisers reported queues of excited children waiting to post their letters to Santa during the 2019 event.

Families said they had travelled from as far afield as Carlisle, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dingwall, Fife, and Edinburgh.

It’s hoped the 2023 Santa’s Post Office will help to boost the fortunes of businesses in Crieff and showcase the town as a visitor destination.