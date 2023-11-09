Aldi makes changes to controversial Kinross-shire supermarket plan

Aldi has made changes to its controversial plan for a new supermarket in Kinross-shire.

Last year the retailer applied for a new store on Auld Mart Road in Milnathort.

The original idea included the demolition of two existing buildings on the site.

But the budget supermarket chain has now amended the application.

The Market House office building would now be retained within the site as a local heritage asset.

Additional changes include minor adjustments to the store to reflect the new site layout and the inclusion of a landscaped buffer between the store and an existing residential property.

Further boundary treatments, including the planting of surrounding trees, will also be carried out.

Opinion split over Milnathort Aldi

The application has divided the community, with 85 objections and 130 comments in support.

One objector said: “This site is totally unsuitable for such a development owing to the confined space available and the traffic congestion which will inevitably ensue.”

Another added: “Although I’m in favour of an Aldi store within Milnathort and Kinross, the location of the proposed store is totally unsuitable.”

However, plenty of locals have also weighed in to support the plans.

One said: “I’m almost 70 and have to travel to Aldi in either Glenrothes, Dunfermline or Perth.

“Having a local store will save time and cost for me and it will also provide jobs for the local area.”

Additionally, a local foodbank backed the plans, saying the new store would ensure Kinross-shire residents no longer need travel to Cowdenbeath in Fife to shop at an Aldi.

The public has until November 14 to comment on the planning application.

Milnathort and Orwell Community Council will also discuss the proposal at a meeting on Thursday evening.

In August 2022 the community council said it had “significant concerns” over pedestrian safety and traffic management but did not object to the scheme.