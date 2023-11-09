Aldi makes changes to controversial Kinross-shire supermarket plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aldi makes changes to controversial Kinross-shire supermarket plan

The retailer hopes the amendments will pacify the 85 objectors.

By Andrew Robson
Projection of the Milnathort Aldi amid changes to plans
Projection of the Milnathort Aldi. Image: Supplied

Aldi has made changes to its controversial plan for a new supermarket in Kinross-shire.

Last year the retailer applied for a new store on Auld Mart Road in Milnathort.

The original idea included the demolition of two existing buildings on the site.

But the budget supermarket chain has now amended the application.

The Market House office building would now be retained within the site as a local heritage asset.

Additional changes include minor adjustments to the store to reflect the new site layout and the inclusion of a landscaped buffer between the store and an existing residential property.

Further boundary treatments, including the planting of surrounding trees, will also be carried out.

Opinion split over Milnathort Aldi

The application has divided the community, with 85 objections and 130 comments in support.

One objector said: “This site is totally unsuitable for such a development owing to the confined space available and the traffic congestion which will inevitably ensue.”

Another added: “Although I’m in favour of an Aldi store within Milnathort and Kinross, the location of the proposed store is totally unsuitable.”

Aldi in Cowdenbeath.
Aldi in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View

However, plenty of locals have also weighed in to support the plans.

One said: “I’m almost 70 and have to travel to Aldi in either Glenrothes, Dunfermline or Perth.

“Having a local store will save time and cost for me and it will also provide jobs for the local area.”

Additionally, a local foodbank backed the plans, saying the new store would ensure Kinross-shire residents no longer need travel to Cowdenbeath in Fife to shop at an Aldi.

The public has until November 14 to comment on the planning application.

Milnathort and Orwell Community Council will also discuss the proposal at a meeting on Thursday evening.

In August 2022 the community council said it had “significant concerns” over pedestrian safety and traffic management but did not object to the scheme.

