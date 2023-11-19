Council refuses Perthshire holiday let after neighbour vows to grow hedge

Perth and Kinross Council has refused a plan for a holiday let after a disgruntled neighbour said they would be forced to grow their boundary hedge.

Alice McKenzie, of Gleneagles, applied for a change of use from a first-floor residential flat at Queens Road, Scone.

The proposal received strong criticism from a neighbour who said they would take action if planning permission was granted.

They wrote in an objection letter: “I am considering letting my boundary hedge grow another three feet for privacy purposes.

“I shouldn’t have to do that.”

The council turned down the application as it went against policy.

Not just a hedge but a new fence too, says neighbour

Ms McKenzie had been operating a holiday let on the site since September 2022.

She was required to get planning permission as part of Scottish Government legislation compelling landlords to get licences to run tourist accommodation in residential properties.

The neighbour who made the boundary hedge vow claimed that another nearby resident had been forced to “erect a brand new fence to prevent disturbance”.

Their letter added: “Queens Road is a domestic residential area.

“If it is intended to make it a tourist accommodation area surely there should be a public consultation.

“This may turn away prospective buyers of my property at a future date as they may have the same concerns as myself regarding short-term neighbours.”

Another neighbour believes the flat is a “safety hazard”.

They wrote: “The windows fully open inwards to allow cleaning but there are no safety precautions to prevent anyone falling out onto the ground below.”

Council says ‘no evidence of economic benefits’ of Scone holiday let

The council‘s decision report said: “The wording of NPF4 Policy 30 requires the local economic benefits associated with short-term let proposals to be demonstrable.

“However, no supporting documentation has been submitted by the applicant in this regard.

“The principle in this instance is therefore unacceptable.”