Council refuses Perthshire holiday let after neighbour vows to grow hedge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council refuses Perthshire holiday let after neighbour vows to grow hedge

'I shouldn't have to do that.'

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
The hedgerow separates the proposed holiday property in Queen's Road, Seone, on the left, with the neighbour's home on the right
The hedgerow separates the proposed Scone holiday property on the left, with the neighbour's home on the right. Image: Queen's Road, Scone.

Perth and Kinross Council has refused a plan for a holiday let after a disgruntled neighbour said they would be forced to grow their boundary hedge.

Alice McKenzie, of Gleneagles, applied for a change of use from a first-floor residential flat at Queens Road, Scone.

The proposal received strong criticism from a neighbour who said they would take action if planning permission was granted.

They wrote in an objection letter: “I am considering letting my boundary hedge grow another three feet for privacy purposes.

“I shouldn’t have to do that.”

The council turned down the application as it went against policy.

Not just a hedge but a new fence too, says neighbour

Ms McKenzie had been operating a holiday let on the site since September 2022.

She was required to get planning permission as part of Scottish Government legislation compelling landlords to get licences to run tourist accommodation in residential properties.

The neighbour who made the boundary hedge vow claimed that another nearby resident had been forced to “erect a brand new fence to prevent disturbance”.

Their letter added: “Queens Road is a domestic residential area.

“If it is intended to make it a tourist accommodation area surely there should be a public consultation.

“This may turn away prospective buyers of my property at a future date as they may have the same concerns as myself regarding short-term neighbours.”

Road sign on Queens Road, Scone.
A resident says a public consultation would be needed if Queens Road in Scone was to become a tourist area. Image: Google Street View

Another neighbour believes the flat is a “safety hazard”.

They wrote: “The windows fully open inwards to allow cleaning but there are no safety precautions to prevent anyone falling out onto the ground below.”

Council says ‘no evidence of economic benefits’ of Scone holiday let

The council‘s decision report said: “The wording of NPF4 Policy 30 requires the local economic benefits associated with short-term let proposals to be demonstrable.

“However, no supporting documentation has been submitted by the applicant in this regard.

“The principle in this instance is therefore unacceptable.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy Feis Thatha, a celebration of Gaelic music, arts and culture. Images by Marieke McBean Photography
Aberfeldy hosts weekend celebration of Gaelic music and culture
Google Street view imagfe of development site next to playpark in New Alyth
New Alyth residents quizzed on plan to expand village by more than half
Perth flooding
Perth and Kinross Council sorry for flood gates fiasco
Pauline Alston
Body found in search for missing 77-year-old Perthshire woman
Collage of police searching for Pauline Alston at Dalcrue Farm, near Pitcairngreen, Perthshire, and a missing person sign on the A85.
100+ posters circulated as police helicopter joins search for Perthshire's Pauline Alston
Armed police on Balunie Street, February 14 2021.
Lizanec murder trial - Accused told police during Dundee stand-off ‘I need to face…
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure pool to fully reopen almost a month after contaminant forced closure
George Dillon pled guilty to careless driving.
GB international cyclist's back broken in Perthshire accident as driver spared ban
Thomas Law. Image: Facebook.
Abusive Perth father who kicked pregnant partner in stomach avoids prison term 'by slimmest…
T in the Park was held at Strathallan Castle in 2015 and 2016.
I watched drug dealers scale fence to get into T in the Park claims…

Conversation