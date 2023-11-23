Cash and jewellery stolen as three Comrie properties targeted in space of 30 hours

Cash and jewellery have been stolen after three Comrie properties were targeted in the space of 30 hours.

Police confirmed they are looking into two break-ins which happened on South Crieff Road and Braco Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Another attempted break-in happened on Dundas Street on Wednesday evening.

It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are linked, but officers are keeping an open mind.

Comrie break-ins potentially linked

The amount of cash and the value of the jewellery is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Tuesday, November 21, we were made aware of a break-in at a property on South Crieff Road, Comrie.

“A number of jewellery items were stolen and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Around 1pm on Tuesday, November 21, we were made aware of a break-in at a property on Braco Road, Comrie.

“A quantity of cash and jewellery were stolen and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Around 7.45pm on Wednesday, November 22, officers were made aware of an attempted break-in at a property on Dundas Street, Comrie.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”