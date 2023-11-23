Cash and jewellery stolen as three Comrie properties targeted in space of 30 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cash and jewellery stolen as three Comrie properties targeted in space of 30 hours

Police say two properties were broken into and a third was targeted.

By Kieran Webster
South Crieff Road, Comrie.
A property on Comrie's South Crieff Road was broken into. Image: Google Street View

Cash and jewellery have been stolen after three Comrie properties were targeted in the space of 30 hours.

Police confirmed they are looking into two break-ins which happened on South Crieff Road and Braco Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Another attempted break-in happened on Dundas Street on Wednesday evening.

It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are linked, but officers are keeping an open mind.

Comrie break-ins potentially linked

The amount of cash and the value of the jewellery is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Tuesday, November 21, we were made aware of a break-in at a property on South Crieff Road, Comrie.

“A number of jewellery items were stolen and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Braco Road, Comrie
Cash and jewellery were stolen from a property on Braco Road. Image: Google Street View

“Around 1pm on Tuesday, November 21, we were made aware of a break-in at a property on Braco Road, Comrie.

“A quantity of cash and jewellery were stolen and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Around 7.45pm on Wednesday, November 22, officers were made aware of an attempted break-in at a property on Dundas Street, Comrie.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

