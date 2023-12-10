Perthshire group overcome incredible challenges to collect gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire group overcome incredible challenges to collect gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

The five young people were honoured in a special ceremony at Megginch Castle, near Errol.

By Morag Lindsay
The five young people raising their arms in a victory salute at the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Perth and Kinross Association presentation.
The five Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Awards heroes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There may be candidates who have achieved their gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in a shorter time.

But there can’t be many who have risen to the challenge with as much aplomb as the five young Perthshire people being celebrated this week.

Lewis Scullion, Archie Curran, Harry Henderson, Callum Armstrong and Kayleigh Ptak all have additional support needs.

They didn’t know one another when they set out on their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award journey in 2017.

But in the six years since they have supported one another through a host of physical, mental and emotional hurdles to secure their coveted gold awards together.

The five group members in outdoor gear in the Scottish countryside with Kayleigh in an all-terrain wheelchair.
The group became a close-knit ‘elite unit’. Image: Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Perth and Kinross Association.

They were honoured with a reception at Megginch Castle, near Errol, where the scheme’s Starfish Way outdoor education programme is based.

There, friends, family and supporters heard them described as “five amazing human beings and the elite troops of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme”.

Duke of Edinburgh’s Award ASN group brought friends together

Lewis, Archie, Harry, Callum and Kayleigh became friends through an ASN (additional support needs) open group.

Kayleigh Ptak in wheelchair, holding certificate with big smile
Kayleigh Ptak was praised for her attitude at this week’s ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It is run by the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Perth and Kinross Association.

The group supports young people who are interested in the scheme, but have not had an opportunity to take part through their school or youth group.

Many more young people started out on the path to their silver award.

Harry Henderson in smart tweed jacket holding certificate with a huge smile
Harry Henderson ‘rose to every challenge’. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But having got that far, Archie, Harry, Callum and Kayleigh decided they would go for gold.

That’s when they were joined by Lewis, from Dunblane, who had completed his silver award with his local BB group.

All five had to complete a series of demanding challenges around physical activities, skills and volunteering, as well as an expedition.

Lewis Scullion in smart dark suit and tie smiling holding his certificate
Lewis Scullion is also a top golfer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

They stuck at it through all the highs and lows, despite midges, wet feet and a global pandemic thrown in for good measure.

Team spirit, kindness and compassion saw group through

Their individual talents were celebrated at this week’s team presentation.

Lewis, 21, was described as a Scottish Disability Sport silver medal-winning golfer, who showed real bravery in striking out on his own from Dunblane to join the Perth group.

Archie, 21, from Auchterarder, was praised for his sense of humour. The audience heard he is a great gardener who is “all about the team”.

Archie Curran holding his certificate and smiling
Archie Curran kept everyone smiling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Harry, 22, from Dunning, became the group’s chef. Leaders said he “rose to every challenge”.

Callum, 21, who is also from Dunning, was “a fantastic team player, who really looked out for the other team members at all times”.

Callum Armstrong in checked shirt smiling as he holds his certificate.
Callum Armstrong is a true team player. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And Kayleigh, 21, from Abernethy, was described as a kind and thoughtful “super off-road biker chick”, who grabs every opportunity with both hands.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Perth and Kinross Association chairman Robin Illsley said it had been a joy to watch them succeed as part of the ASN open group.

Robin Illsley speaking to the group during the event at Megginch Castle. The five young people are smartly dressed and seated in a semi-circle smiling, watched b y audience members.
Duke of Edinburgh’s Award spokesman Robin Illsley, right, said the ASN group members were an inspiration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“You have shown us that human beings can achieve great things when we stick together, and when we behave with kindness and compassion and do things for one another,” he told them.

Conversation