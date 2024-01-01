Emergency services attend Perth industrial estate after explosion claims – as council confirms NO fire at recycling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Emergency services attend Perth industrial estate after explosion claims – as council confirms NO fire at recycling centre

Police and firefighters were called to the Friarton Road area on Sunday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police on Friarton Road. Image: Stuart Cowper
Police on Friarton Road. Image: Stuart Cowper

Emergency services descended on a Perth industrial estate after reports were made of an explosion which was “heard across the city”.

Police and firefighters were called to the Friarton Road area at around 6pm on Sunday.

Perth and Kinross council confirmed that the Friarton Road Recycling Centre was checked but there was no sign of an incident.

A spokesperson said on Sunday: “We’re aware of speculation on social media about an explosion and/or fire at the council-run Friarton Recycling Centre tonight.

“We have been liaising with the fire service who have carried out checks on site and can find no sign of anything having happened there.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews and police were called to the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said teams had been called to the area but there was no fire.

A spokesperson said: “We were in the area of Friarton Road at around 6pm on Sunday.

“It was a false alarm with good intent and crews on scene said there was no fire.”

Friarton Road was closed off as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Gas engineers were also at the scene.

Locals in the Friarton, Moncrieffe and Craigie areas reported houses were shaken by the “explosion”, which could be heard from as far as Bridge of Earn.

Gas engineers were also on site. Image: Stuart Cowper

In March a man died following an explosion at Shore Recycling Centre in Perth.

More than 200-tonnes of scrap material was involved in the fire there.

A probe into what caused the fire is underway, with four fires reported at the site since 2021.

Police Scotland and SGN have been contacted for comment.

