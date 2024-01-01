Emergency services attend Perth industrial estate after explosion claims – as council confirms NO fire at recycling centre

Emergency services descended on a Perth industrial estate after reports were made of an explosion which was “heard across the city”.

Police and firefighters were called to the Friarton Road area at around 6pm on Sunday.

Perth and Kinross council confirmed that the Friarton Road Recycling Centre was checked but there was no sign of an incident.

A spokesperson said on Sunday: “We’re aware of speculation on social media about an explosion and/or fire at the council-run Friarton Recycling Centre tonight.

“We have been liaising with the fire service who have carried out checks on site and can find no sign of anything having happened there.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said teams had been called to the area but there was no fire.

A spokesperson said: “We were in the area of Friarton Road at around 6pm on Sunday.

“It was a false alarm with good intent and crews on scene said there was no fire.”

Friarton Road was closed off as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Gas engineers were also at the scene.

Locals in the Friarton, Moncrieffe and Craigie areas reported houses were shaken by the “explosion”, which could be heard from as far as Bridge of Earn.

In March a man died following an explosion at Shore Recycling Centre in Perth.

More than 200-tonnes of scrap material was involved in the fire there.

A probe into what caused the fire is underway, with four fires reported at the site since 2021.

Police Scotland and SGN have been contacted for comment.