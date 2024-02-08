Contraflow system in Perth city centre after gas leak

Emergency repairs are taking place in Perth city centre after a reported gas ‘escape’.

Gas network operator SGN is carrying out repairs in Kinnoull Street after reports of a gas leak.

A contraflow system has been set out around the works.

Stagecoach announced on Thursday morning that all services in Perth could be delayed as a result.

Buses will not serve the Kinnoull Street stop until the work is complete.

It is currently unknown when this will be.

SGN prioritising gas ‘escape’ in Perth’s Kinnoull Street

An SGN spokesperson said: “We’re currently working in Kinnoull Street in Perth to repair a reported gas escape.

“For everyone’s safety, we’ve placed a temporary mini contraflow around our work area.

“It’s too soon to say how long our repair will take but please be assured that we’re prioritising this work as we’re aware of the disruption it may cause.”

Perth and Kinross Council did not elaborate on SGN’s comment.