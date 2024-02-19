Medieval murder victim given starring role in £27M Perth Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Medieval murder victim given starring role in £27M Perth Museum

The faces of the man and other ancient Perthshire inhabitants will greet visitors when Perth Museum opens at Easter.

By Morag Lindsay
Digital reconstruction of young man's face
The man's remains were found not far from the site of the new Perth Museum. Image: Perth Museum/Culture Perth and Kinross/ Chris Rynn.

A medieval murder victim, a Pictish labourer and a Bronze Age woman with backache will be among the stars of the show when the new Perth Museum opens at the end of March.

Museum bosses have worked with digital reconstruction experts to recreate the faces of early Perthshire residents.

And the latest scientific methods are helping to unlock the secrets of their lives.

They include a young man who appears to have met a grisly end close to the location of the £27 million museum.

His skeleton came to light when the Horsecross area was being excavated to make way for the new Perth Concert Hall in the early 2000s.

The remains were found crammed into a shallow pit beneath the foundations of the former Castle Gable tenement buildings.

Exterior of Perth Museum
The new Perth Museum will tell the stories of the area.

Historians at the time said the manner of his disposal suggested he had died in violent circumstances.

And new analysis, carried out by Aberdeen University, has now confirmed he was likely murdered.

The man suffered blunt force penetrating injuries to two ribs and multiple rib fractures.

It was a tragic end to a short, and possibly brutal life.

The experts also found evidence of several episodes of growth disruption in childhood.

These may have been caused by periods of illness and/or malnourishment.

Perth Museum sheds new light on Bronze Age woman’s life

Another of the faces which will greet visitors to the new Perth Museum is that of a Bronze Age woman, who was buried near Rattray around 2000 BC.

Digital facial reconstruction of Bronze Age woman
Museum bosses have also been learning more about Rattray’s Bronze Age woman. Image: Perth Museum/Culture Perth and Kinross/Chris Rynn.

She lay there until her burial chamber was uncovered by a tractor during ploughing at Lochlands Farm in 1962.

The skeleton was identified as female, 5ft tall and aged around 40 at the time of death.

More recent re-examination using radiocarbon, isotopic, DNA, dental and osteological analysis shows she was more likely in her 30s.

She had good teeth. But there is evidence of joint degeneration in her lower back, as well as several Schmorl’s nodes. These can arise from forces caused by walking, jumping, or traumatic injury and can lead to acute back pain.

Another reconstruction is of a Pictish man, whose skeleton was found at Bridge of Tilt, near Blair Atholl, in the early 1980s.

A large round stone disc at the end of his grave was thought to symbolise a quern stone, perhaps a nod to a life of agricultural labour.

Digital facial reconstruction of Pictish labourer
The Pictish labourer settled in Perthshire. Image: Perth Museum/Culture Perth and Kinross/Chris Rynn.

Similar analysis shows he was alive in the 5/6th century and died in his 40s. He spent his childhood on the west coast or possibly in Ireland, settling in Perthshire later in life, and enjoyed a diet of pork and other produce from the land.

Perth Museum curator Mark Hall said it had been a privilege to work with colleagues to recover the stories.

And he is looking forward to sharing them with visitors when the attraction opens on March 30.

“I have come to think of these faces as avatars from the past, here to guide us through some of its realities,” he said.

Museum set to boost economy, say backers

The new Perth Museum will also be home to the Stone of Destiny.

The former City Hall has been refurbished with £17M from Perth and Kinross Council and £10M from the Tay Cities Deal.

It is forecast to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Perth and Kinross.

Project leaders say it will boost the local economy by around £2.5 million a year.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Royal Infirmary
Cash-strapped NHS puts £35m Perth elective surgery unit plan on hold
Richard Mullen, 28, of Blairgowrie, sentenced to over 11 years in prison for Blackpool robbery
Notorious offender dubbed 'Superned' caught with array of handmade weapons in Perth Prison
A hedge at Viewfield House, Balgowan Road, Perth
Perth OAP takes on council for backing neighbours in trees dispute
Glenfarg bus at bus stop in Perth
Glenfarg community bus pioneers launch all-new Perth-Kinross service
Silverwood Smokey Street Food truck at Silverwood Resort, and Rod Sim
Perthshire wedding venue launches new food truck for guests and locals
The Red Arrows are set to fly north
Red Arrows: World-famous jets set to fly over Tayside – all you need to…
Edwards Engineering admitted the company breached health and safety legislation.
Perth engineering firm fined after employee lost fingers in 'traumatic amputation'
Tibbermore junction with fields and former battle site behind road sign
'Historically important' Perthshire battleground targeted for battery storage plant
June McEwan giving two thumbs up next to metal Highland sculptures depicting a Highland cow, bull and calf in Crieff.
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Crieff
Craig Scott pictured at the Bartenders Lounge in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘rising star’ bar boss from Perth after death aged 24

Conversation