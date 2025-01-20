Revealed: List of Perth and Kinross addresses where most council tax is owed

Several addresses in Perth and Kinross owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information request from The Courier has revealed the top 20 postcode areas where residents collectively owe the most council tax to the local authority.

Only the first four or five digits of each postcode are revealed in the data to protect the identities of individuals.

Five individual Perth and Kinross addresses in most council tax debt

The highest amount owed by tenants of a single property in the authority is £55,759.58.

This property is in the DD2 5 postcode area which covers Invergowrie.

The top five amounts owed by individual addresses in Perth and Kinross are:

DD2 5 (Invergowrie) – £55,759.58

– £55,759.58 PH1 4 (Perth) – £47,036.53

– £47,036.53 PH1 2 (Perth) – £44,966.56

– £44,966.56 PH2 6 (Perth) – £39,972.31

– £39,972.31 PH1 4 (Perth) – £31,430.73

List of top 20 postcodes where most council tax collectively owed

Residents in the PH1 2T postcode area – which covers the Tulloch area of Perth – owe the most council tax collectively at £190,581.06

The full list of postcode areas that collectively owe the most council tax is as follows:

PH1 2T (Tulloch, Perth) – £190,581.06

£190,581.06 PH1 2S (Tulloch, Perth) – £166,670.57

£166,670.57 PH2 8L (city centre, Perth) – £157,602.24

£157,602.24 PH1 2A (Letham, Perth) – £151,943.83

£151,943.83 PH1 5F (Muirton, Perth) – £134,183.78

PH10 7B (Blairgowrie) – £133,747.90

£133,747.90 PH1 5A (Muirton, Perth) – £130,554.06

£130,554.06 PH1 5F (Muirton, Perth) – £130,478.06

£130,478.06 PH1 5R (city centre/Muirton, Perth) – £127,972.17

£127,972.17 PH1 2T (Tulloch, Perth) – £126,825.06

£126,825.06 PH1 2A (Letham, Perth) – £125,734.88

£125,734.88 PH2 8J (city centre, Perth) – £125,592.83

£125,592.83 PH1 2T (Tulloch, Perth) – £119,431.53

PH1 2T (Tulloch, Perth) – £118,051.37

£118,051.37 PH1 5R (city centre/Muirton, Perth) – £115,741.27

£115,741.27 PH1 2E(Letham, Perth) – £113,763.46

£113,763.46 PH10 7A (Blairgowrie) – £109,701.84

£109,701.84 PH1 5N (city centre, Perth) – £108,620.47

£108,620.47 PH1 2B (Feus Road, Perth) – £101,415.20

£101,415.20 PH2 8S (city centre, Perth) – £100,707.92

What happens if you end up in council tax debt?

If anyone ends up in council tax debt, the local authority will issue reminder letters.

If the council tax arrears are not paid after two reminder letters, the council can:

Add 10% to the amount owed

Stop you being able to pay council tax in instalments

Ask a sheriff officer to take the money owed from a person’s earnings or bank account

Perth and Kinross Council debt advice

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We advise anyone having difficulties with paying their council tax to contact us as soon as possible by calling 01738 477430 or emailing localtaxes@pkc.gov.uk.

“This enables us to review individual circumstances and help residents access any discounts or reductions they would be entitled to.

“Our welfare rights team can also help by ensuring people receive all benefits they are entitled to.

“Where the amount is not reduced, we will help residents to make payments that fit their personal circumstances.

“Another option is for residents to spread their payments across a full year rather than the usual 10 months if paying via direct debit.

“It should also be noted that around a third of overall council tax bills are water and wastewater charges, which are set by Scottish Water.

“We take all relevant steps to recover council tax debt up to and including use of sheriff officers.”

