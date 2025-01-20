Revealed: List of Perth and Kinross addresses where most council tax is owed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: List of Perth and Kinross addresses where most council tax is owed

The tenants of property in Invergowrie is in more than £55,000 of debt.

By Andrew Robson
Some addresses in Perth and Kinross owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Some addresses in Perth and Kinross owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax. Image: DC Thomson/Google Street View

Several addresses in Perth and Kinross owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information request from The Courier has revealed the top 20 postcode areas where residents collectively owe the most council tax to the local authority.

Only the first four or five digits of each postcode are revealed in the data to protect the identities of individuals.

Five individual Perth and Kinross addresses in most council tax debt

The highest amount owed by tenants of a single property in the authority is £55,759.58.

This property is in the DD2 5 postcode area which covers Invergowrie. 

The top five amounts owed by individual addresses in Perth and Kinross are:

  • DD2 5 (Invergowrie) –  £55,759.58
  • PH1 4 (Perth) – £47,036.53
  • PH1 2 (Perth) – £44,966.56
  • PH2 6 (Perth) – £39,972.31
  • PH1 4 (Perth) – £31,430.73

List of top 20 postcodes where most council tax collectively owed

Residents in the PH1 2T postcode area – which covers the Tulloch area of Perth – owe the most council tax collectively at £190,581.06

The full list of postcode areas that collectively owe the most council tax is as follows:

  • PH1 2T (Tulloch, Perth) – £190,581.06
  • PH1 2S (Tulloch, Perth) – £166,670.57
  • PH2 8L (city centre, Perth) – £157,602.24
  • PH1 2A (Letham, Perth) – £151,943.83
  • PH1 5F (Muirton, Perth) – £134,183.78
Carnegie Place in Perth
Carnegie Place in the PH1 5F postcode area. Image: Google Street View
  • PH10 7B (Blairgowrie) – £133,747.90
  • PH1 5A (Muirton, Perth) – £130,554.06
  • PH1 5F (Muirton, Perth) – £130,478.06
  • PH1 5R (city centre/Muirton, Perth) – £127,972.17
  • PH1 2T (Tulloch, Perth) – £126,825.06
  • PH1 2A (Letham, Perth) – £125,734.88
  • PH2 8J (city centre, Perth) – £125,592.83
  • PH1 2T (Tulloch, Perth)  – £119,431.53
Douglas Court in the PH1 2T* postcode area of Perth
Douglas Court in the PH1 2T postcode area. Image: Image: Google Street View
  • PH1 2T (Tulloch, Perth)  – £118,051.37
  • PH1 5R (city centre/Muirton, Perth) – £115,741.27
  • PH1 2E(Letham, Perth) – £113,763.46
  • PH10 7A (Blairgowrie) – £109,701.84
  • PH1 5N (city centre, Perth) – £108,620.47
  • PH1 2B (Feus Road, Perth) – £101,415.20
  • PH2 8S (city centre, Perth) – £100,707.92

What happens if you end up in council tax debt?

If anyone ends up in council tax debt, the local authority will issue reminder letters.

If the council tax arrears are not paid after two reminder letters, the council can:

  • Add 10% to the amount owed
  • Stop you being able to pay council tax in instalments
  • Ask a sheriff officer to take the money owed from a person’s earnings or bank account

Perth and Kinross Council debt advice

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We advise anyone having difficulties with paying their council tax to contact us as soon as possible by calling 01738 477430 or emailing localtaxes@pkc.gov.uk.

“This enables us to review individual circumstances and help residents access any discounts or reductions they would be entitled to.

“Our welfare rights team can also help by ensuring people receive all benefits they are entitled to.

“Where the amount is not reduced, we will help residents to make payments that fit their personal circumstances.

“Another option is for residents to spread their payments across a full year rather than the usual 10 months if paying via direct debit.

“It should also be noted that around a third of overall council tax bills are water and wastewater charges, which are set by Scottish Water.

“We take all relevant steps to recover council tax debt up to and including use of sheriff officers.”

Conversation