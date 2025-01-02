First Minister John Swinney demands answers 2 years on from fatal Perth hotel fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister John Swinney demands answers 2 years on from fatal Perth hotel fire

Police and the fire service have refused to comment on what caused the blaze.

By Lindsey Hamilton
New County Hotel
Emergency services at the New County Hotel fire in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

First Minister John Swinney has demanded answers two years on from a fatal fire at a Perth hotel.

Three people and a dog died when a blaze ripped through the New County Hotel on January 2 2023.

Police and the fire service have refused to comment on what caused the blaze.

The emergency services say a joint probe is still ongoing.

Concerns over wait for answers after New County Hotel fire

But there are concerns about the length of time the families of those affected are having to wait for answers.

Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen and 38-year-old Keith Russell, originally from Edinburgh, died in the fire, along with Donna’s dog Joey.

The blaze came just weeks after fire officials, independent consultants and Perth and Kinross Council had all raised safety fears about the hotel.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Image: Steve Macdougall/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney, who visited the hotel in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, said: “It is vital that a full investigation is carried out in order to provide answers to the loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in this incident, and hopefully offer some form of closure.

“It is also crucial that lessons are learned to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again.

Mr Swinney visited the hotel in the aftermath of the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It is my hope that this investigation is proceeding as quickly as possible, and that it will continue to keep the families of the victims updated on their progress.

“At this difficult time, I once more extend my sympathies to all those impacted by this horrendous tragedy.”

‘Lack of information prolonging the agony’

Meantime, Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservatives MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, says the lack of information is only prolonging the agony of the families affected.

He said: “There seems to be an extraordinary length of time being taken to uncover the reasons behind this tragic incident.

“This can only be adding to the distress of the bereaved families.

“Two years is a long time to wait for answers.”

Meanwhile, Karen Kennedy – who was general manager of the New County Hotel at the time of the fire – has also expressed concerns.

She claims she repeatedly tried to flag safety issues at the hotel with owner Rashid Hussain, who has since died due to illness.

Karen believes the blaze may be linked to faulty electrical wiring.

Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A policeman lays flowers at the hotel shortly after the fatal fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She said: “I can’t believe that two years on from the fire we are still no closer to getting answers about what happened that awful night.

“Three people died in that hotel, it’s surely only right that their loved ones can get closure.

“For me, this tragedy has never gone away and I still live with it every day.

“It was a terrifying night for everyone in the hotel and the events are not something some people will ever recover from – myself included.

“If we could see some progress with the investigation I think that would help.”

Police and fire service probe ‘ongoing’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A joint inquiry with partner agencies is ongoing.”

However, when asked for more details about the investigation, police did not respond.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed a probe was ongoing and would not comment as a result.

Freedom of Information requests asking for more details on the fire have also been rejected due to the ongoing investigation.

“The second anniversary of the fire at the New County Hotel is a sombre reminder of one of the darkest days in Perth’s recent history.”

