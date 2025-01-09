What now for McEwens of Perth building after auction sale fail?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

What now for McEwens of Perth building after auction sale fail?

A bid to sell the vacant McEwens of Perth department store for £500,000 came to nothing, so is an indoor food market its best hope?

By Morag Lindsay
Former McEwens of Perth department store interior on St John Street, Perth.
The empty McEwens of Perth store failed to find a buyer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The former McEwens of Perth department store is facing an uncertain future after it failed to sell at auction.

The St John Street building was due to go under the hammer in November.

But the company handling the sale has confirmed no buyers came forward.

A spokesman for Clive Emson property auctioneers said it was now in talks with the owners about potential next steps.

“Unfortunately it didn’t sell at auction,” he told The Courier.

“There were people who downloaded the legal documents and made inquiries, but no buyers.

“We have had a conference call with the owners who are discussing what to do next.”

McEwens of Perth exterior, looking along St John Street to Salutation Hotel
The former McEwens of Perth building is in the heart of the city’s shopping district. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The McEwens of Perth building was on offer for £500,000.

The Clive Emson spokesman said the firm holds eight auctions a year, so it’s possible it will be included in a future sale.

McEwens of Perth building condition ‘continues to worsen’

The city centre building has had a chequered history since McEwens of Perth collapsed in 2016 with debts of almost £4.3 million.

The Beales chain occupied it from 2017 to 2020.

People walking in through door with 'Beales Department Store, formerly McEwens' above door
Beales promised a bright new future for the former McEwens of Perth store, but the optimism was short-lived.

It then lay empty until Bliss Beds moved in in September 2023.

The Dundee-based mattress shop relocated to another unit on the High Street at the end of last year.

Perth and Kinross Council’s Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce has named the former McEwens of Perth building one of its top priorities.

Interior of McEwens of Perth building with large glass atrium letting in lots of light to empty area below.
The Courier was given access to the former McEwens of Perth building last summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
McEwens of Perth interior showing arched ceiling with painted panels.
This was once Perth’s smartest shops. Can it be restored to its former glory? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A recent report to councillors stated: “Building Standards have advised of the degradation of the unit as the condition of it continues to worsen.”

It went on: “It is key that the Taskforce continue to support the owners of this unit and help in bringing it back into use.”

Public asked to have say on indoor market plan for former store

The McEwens building also figures in a new “wish list” for Perth, which is currently out for public consultation.

Consultants say it could become an indoor food market, hosting pop-up food events and businesses.

Huge crowd outside McEwens of Perth on first day of closing sale in 2016.
Shoppers flocked to McEwens of Perth for the first day of closing sale.

The suggestion is part of the draft Perth City Centre development and design framework.

Other recommendations in the report include demolishing much of the St John’s shopping centre and creating a series of “quarters” to celebrate Perth’s heritage and boost its appeal to visitors and residents.

The report says an indoor food market in the former McEwens store would be “tourism-led with high quality regional producers (and) all day shopper, visitor, worker and student appeal”.

The draft Perth City Centre development and design framework is the council’s attempt to draw up a package of “shovel ready” projects which it could pursue in years to come, should funding become available.

People have until January 17 to take part in the consultation.

