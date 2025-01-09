What now for McEwens of Perth building after auction sale fail?

The former McEwens of Perth department store is facing an uncertain future after it failed to sell at auction.

The St John Street building was due to go under the hammer in November.

But the company handling the sale has confirmed no buyers came forward.

A spokesman for Clive Emson property auctioneers said it was now in talks with the owners about potential next steps.

“Unfortunately it didn’t sell at auction,” he told The Courier.

“There were people who downloaded the legal documents and made inquiries, but no buyers.

“We have had a conference call with the owners who are discussing what to do next.”

The McEwens of Perth building was on offer for £500,000.

The Clive Emson spokesman said the firm holds eight auctions a year, so it’s possible it will be included in a future sale.

McEwens of Perth building condition ‘continues to worsen’

The city centre building has had a chequered history since McEwens of Perth collapsed in 2016 with debts of almost £4.3 million.

The Beales chain occupied it from 2017 to 2020.

It then lay empty until Bliss Beds moved in in September 2023.

The Dundee-based mattress shop relocated to another unit on the High Street at the end of last year.

Perth and Kinross Council’s Vacant and Eyesore Property Taskforce has named the former McEwens of Perth building one of its top priorities.

A recent report to councillors stated: “Building Standards have advised of the degradation of the unit as the condition of it continues to worsen.”

It went on: “It is key that the Taskforce continue to support the owners of this unit and help in bringing it back into use.”

Public asked to have say on indoor market plan for former store

The McEwens building also figures in a new “wish list” for Perth, which is currently out for public consultation.

Consultants say it could become an indoor food market, hosting pop-up food events and businesses.

The suggestion is part of the draft Perth City Centre development and design framework.

Other recommendations in the report include demolishing much of the St John’s shopping centre and creating a series of “quarters” to celebrate Perth’s heritage and boost its appeal to visitors and residents.

The report says an indoor food market in the former McEwens store would be “tourism-led with high quality regional producers (and) all day shopper, visitor, worker and student appeal”.

The draft Perth City Centre development and design framework is the council’s attempt to draw up a package of “shovel ready” projects which it could pursue in years to come, should funding become available.

People have until January 17 to take part in the consultation.