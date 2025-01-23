Comrie Post Office changing hands after villagers bail out postmistress rocked by Horizon scandal

A Perthshire postmistress is selling up, a year after locals rallied to save her branch from ruin.

Marlene Wood has announced she has found a buyer for Comrie post office, and thanked everyone for their support.

Marlene made headlines when she spoke out about the strain of trying to run the business as the UK-wide Post Office Horizon scandal was unfolding.

Locals launched a crowdfunder to help Marlene get Comrie post office back on its feet.

But she has now revealed she is moving on after five and a half years at the helm.

In a Facebook post, she says: “I absolutely loved being postmistress at Comrie and it will remain a hugely important and special time in my life.

“I’ve met many lovely people along the way and I hope that I’ve managed to help some customers too.

“It wasn’t always perfect but it wasn’t for the lack of trying. And for those who supported and encouraged me through the harder times I am eternally grateful.”

Marlene, who now runs the banking hub in nearby Crieff, says she is excited to hand over Comrie post office to new owners.

“I hope that the village will embrace them with the same support and understanding that I was so very lucky to receive,” she adds.

Comrie troubles emerged against backdrop of national Post Office scandal

Marlene spoke to The Courier about the crisis engulfing Comrie post office in January 2024.

The ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office had just aired, drawing viewers’ attention to the Horizon scandal.

Marlene revealed the discredited computer system was still showing errors in the balance sheet at Comrie virtually every day.

She had repaid so many disputed shortfalls to the Post Office she was in debt to family members and waiting for the bank to shut her down.

And she said the strain had destroyed her marriage and made her think about ending her own life.

Marlene also told her story to the Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2.

Listeners and locals rallied round, donating more than £5,000 which allowed her to keep the business afloat.

And in May, she received another boost when she took up a salaried position as boss of the new Crieff banking hub.

Marlene’s rollercoaster year was capped just before Christmas when she was invited back onto the Jeremy Vine Show as he and listeners celebrated their heroes of 2024.

Chart-topping composer Debbie Wiseman OBE brought her to tears when she introduced a new piece of music, named Marlene’s Theme, in her honour.

Post Office chiefs hail new chapter for Comrie service

The new owners of Comrie post office have yet to be publicly named.

But Post Office bosses have wished Marlene well.

A spokesperson said: “We want to thank Marlene Wood for running Comrie post office since August 2019.

“We know that she has been very popular with her customers.

“In September, Marlene also took on responsibility for operating the brand new Crieff banking hub, and then decided to concentrate on running this banking hub.

“We are pleased that new owners have now taken on Comrie post office to maintain vital services to the community.”