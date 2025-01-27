Who was Stirlingshire ‘toff’ Don Roberto – and how did he co-found Scottish Labour and the SNP?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who was Stirlingshire ‘toff’ Don Roberto – and how did he co-found Scottish Labour and the SNP?

Perthshire author James Jauncey is bringing to life the story of his flamboyant ancestor at an event hosted by First Minister John Swinney in Pitlochry.

Perthshire author James Jauncey at home in Birnam with his book about ancestor Don Roberto. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Don Roberto was the Stirlingshire-descended laird who abandoned aristocratic circles to become a South American gaucho before returning to campaign for Scottish Home Rule.

Robert Bontine Cunninghame Graham, who was nicknamed Don Roberto while in Argentina, went on to co-found the Scottish Labour Party and became the founding president of the Scottish National Party.

But why is this “toff” who became a champion of the oppressed – one of the first MPs to call himself a socialist – not better remembered in Scotland today?

It’s a question that his great-great-nephew James Jauncey of Birnam, Perthshire, will explore when he’s interviewed by Perthshire North MSP and First Minister of Scotland John Swinney at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Winter Words Festival on February 22.

In his first biography, Don Roberto, published in 2023, James delved into the life of his great-great-uncle – the prolific writer, visionary, horseman, adventurer, and humanitarian.

The author is now taking the opportunity to ask why a man who stood for many things which still resonate loudly today remains largely overlooked in Scotland.

“He’s not nearly as well-known as he ought to be, given all the things he did and what he represented in his lifetime,” said James, 75, in an interview with The Courier from his home in Birnam.

“He’s kind of been overlooked. There are reasons for that. But it’s a great story, and I’m very pleased that I’ve managed to get John Swinney to interview me about him.”

How did aristocrat Don Roberto become a radical ahead of his time?

James Jauncey, whose biography of Don Roberto (1852 – 1936) offers a vivid and personal portrait of the man, believes that his ancestor’s story is one that speaks as much to modern Scotland as it did to his own time.

It’s a tale woven into the landscapes of Perthshire and Stirlingshire – regions that James describes as vital to his own sense of identity and to understanding Don Roberto’s radical vision for what he regarded as a better Scotland.

Don Roberto as a 34-year-old politician. Image: James Jauncey.

Born into an aristocratic family which had been based in Gartmore, Stirlingshire, for 300 years, he was born into privilege. But he chose to advocate for the working class.

Political roots ran deep with both his paternal and maternal grandparents serving as Whig MPs for Stirling.

Don Roberto’s radicalism was shaped both by family tradition and by a formative chapter abroad.

At 17, at a time when his family had effectively gone broke, he left Scotland for Argentina to make his fortune as a cattle rancher.

There, he lived and worked as a gaucho, or cowboy.

Don Roberto in 1876 in Uruguay. Image James Jauncey

“I think going to South America really opened his eyes to injustice,” James reflects.

“He saw how the indigenous people were treated, how European colonists created hierarchies that entrenched poverty and discrimination.

“It ignited his sense of social justice.”

Don Roberto was first British MP to declare himself a socialist

Returning to Britain, Don Roberto entered politics, becoming a Liberal MP and, according to the author, the first to openly declare himself a socialist.

He championed causes that remain strikingly relevant: an eight-hour working day, free school meals, national parks, and universal suffrage.

A strong supporter of Scottish independence, he went on to co-found the Scottish Labour Party with Keir Hardie, and became the party’s first president.

However, becoming disillusioned with Westminster’s failure to address Scotland’s needs in the bleak years after the First World War, he increasingly turned to Scottish nationalism.

Perthshire author James Jauncey reflecting at home in Birnam. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He helped establish the centre-left National Party of Scotland – a forerunner of the Scottish National Party – and became the first honorary president of the SNP in 1934.

“His belief in independence was tied to his desire for social justice,” James reflects.

“He saw Scotland suffering from terrible poverty and neglect in the 1920s, and he felt that only Scots governing Scotland could address these problems.”

Don Roberto is a ‘forgotten visionary’

Despite his achievements, his legacy has faded from popular memory.

James attributes this to several factors, including class politics and the challenges of reconciling Don Roberto’s aristocratic background with his radical views.

“He’s overlooked by Labour because of his class and by the SNP because he’s seen as a kind of eccentric uncle figure,” James explained.

“But almost everything he stood for rings true today.”

An older Don Roberto speaking on Bannockburn Day. Image: James Jauncey

Indeed, many of the causes Don Roberto championed – workers’ rights, equality, and environmental stewardship – align closely with modern values.

As James reflects in his book, writing about his great-great-uncle also became a journey of personal discovery.

“I’d known the stories all my life, but writing the book allowed me to connect with him in new ways,” he said.

“It was also a way of reflecting on my own life and what it means to carry forward his legacy.”

Rooted in Perthshire’s landscape and culture

For James, the landscapes of Perthshire have been central to both his writing and his understanding of Don Roberto’s life.

Born in Comrie and now based in Birnam, James describes the region as “absolutely in my bones.”

“Spending my childhood in Perthshire gave me a deep connection to the land,” the father-of-four said.

“The history here feels close to the surface, and that sense of place has always influenced my work.”

James Jauncey with Don Roberto’s bust (by Jacob Esptein) at the National Portrait Gallery, Edinburgh. Image: James Jauncey.

The Winter Words Festival at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, where James will appear, is a fitting setting for this discussion.

The theatre, a hub of literary and cultural activity in Highland Perthshire, has recently gained new prominence with Tayside-raised Hollywood star Alan Cumming as its artistic director.

“I’ve been involved in Winter Words before, and I think it’s a wonderful event,” said James, who sat on the board of the Edinburgh International Book Festival and chaired the Society of Authors in Scotland.

Don Roberto and the independence debate

James’s exploration of Don Roberto’s life coincided with his own growing interest in Scottish independence, particularly during the 2014 referendum.

“I’ve never been especially political,” he said.

“But during the referendum, I found myself very much in favour of independence. It was fascinating to realise I had this ancestor who was a founding president of the SNP. Writing about him felt like a way to contribute to the conversation.”

If Don Roberto were around today, James believes he would be encouraged by the relatively strong support for Scottish independence but frustrated by the machinery of modern politics.

“He wasn’t a team player,” James said.

“He was big on ideas but less effective at execution. He’d likely find today’s party politics stifling. But his belief in social justice and self-determination would resonate strongly. I think he might even be a ‘green’ if he was around today.”

Don Roberto’s lasting legacy

James’ book, Don Roberto: The Adventure of Being Cunninghame Graham, weaves together historical research with James’s personal reflections, offering a vivid portrait of a man who was arguably ahead of his time.

As the Winter Words Festival approaches, audiences in Perthshire and beyond will have the chance to engage with Don Roberto’s story and reflect on its relevance to Scotland’s past, present, and future.

*James Jauncey in conversation with First Minister John Swinney, Winter Words Festival, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, February 22.

