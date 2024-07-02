Fife postal vote delays: Emergency pick-up points opened in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fife postal vote delays: Emergency pick-up points opened in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline

The local authority announced emergency measures, with over 200 replacement ballots issued on Saturday alone.

By Alasdair Clark
General Election, Postal Vote
Some Scots are still to receive their postal vote packs. Image: Shutterstock

Fife voters who didn’t get their postal ballots in a nationwide delay can use three emergency replacement centres across the Kingdom.

Fife House in Glenrothes is already open for those who need a replacement ballot, but the council has announced three additional collection points in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline.

The local authority announced the emergency measures over the weekend, with over 200 replacements issued on Saturday alone.

Members of the public are able to attend Fife House to have vote packs issued right up until the deadline of 5pm on Thursday.

And from Wednesday, voters will also be able to arrange to collect a replacement at the locations below.

Where can I collect a replacement postal vote in Fife?

Locals are instructed to email postals@fife.gov.uk with appropriate ID to arrange for a replacement pack to be sent to one of the collection points.

  • Town House, Kirkcaldy
  • County Buildings, Cupar
  • City Chambers, Dunfermline

It comes as voters across Scotland report delays in receiving their voting pack, with fears some could miss out on their chance to have their say if they are travelling abroad.

First Minister John Swinney has already sounded the alarm about setting the election during the first week of school holidays in much of Scotland.

He said: “Unfortunately, those warnings have now come to pass.”

John Swinney says he fears voters could be disenfranchised. Image: Shutterstock

A spokesman for Rishi Sunak said the prime minister does not share those concerns.

Asked whether the Prime Minister shared Mr Swinney’s view, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman told reporters: “No.

“We’re working closely with the Electoral Commission, returning officers, Royal Mail and the print suppliers to support the resolution of these issues.”

Fife House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Royal Mail has hit back at suggestions it is at fault. In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson said: “We have no backlog of postal votes and, whilst we are not complacent, we remain confident that postal votes handed to us on time will be delivered prior to polling day.”

The service says completed ballots should be returned no later than July 3, with voters urged to check details of the final collection at their local postbox.

Read more:

More from Politics

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to the media on a campaign visit to DCS Group in Banbury, Oxfordshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak insists he is ‘energised’ and election outcome not a ‘foregone conclusion’
Frank Cottrell-Boyce has been named the new Waterstones Children’s Laureate (Waterstones Children’s Laureate/PA)
New children’s laureate will ‘knock on the door of number 10’ to promote reading
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer serves drinks during a visit to Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire, while on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer hits out at ‘ridiculous’ Tory criticism over Friday night schedule
Labour is holding on to its large poll lead over the Conservatives ahead of the General Election on Thursday July 4 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Opinion poll round-up with two days to go until General Election
Conservative candidate Miriam Cates said she does not and has never advocated what is referred to as ‘gay conversion therapy’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tory candidate was member of church which endorsed gay conversion therapy
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak bought breakfast for those on the Tory battle bus at Beaconsfield Services in Buckinghamshire ( Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak hopes a comeback is on the menu after McDonald’s campaign pit stop
Sir Keir Starmer has said he tries to spend Friday evenings with his family (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Fact check: Sir Keir Starmer protects time with his children on Friday nights
Reform has been plagued by concerns about the views and opinions of several of its candidates (PA)
Second Reform candidate drops out to endorse Tories citing ‘racism and bigotry’
Composite photo of Sinn Fein’s candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Pat Cullen (left) and Diana Armstrong, UUP parliamentary candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone (Liam McBurney/PA)
New contenders for perennially close race in Fermanagh and South Tyrone
The latest A&E performance figures have been published (PA)
Scots waiting four hours at A&E at highest level since January, figures show

Conversation