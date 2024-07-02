Fife postal vote delays: Emergency pick-up points opened in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline

Fife voters who didn’t get their postal ballots in a nationwide delay can use three emergency replacement centres across the Kingdom.

Fife House in Glenrothes is already open for those who need a replacement ballot, but the council has announced three additional collection points in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline.

The local authority announced the emergency measures over the weekend, with over 200 replacements issued on Saturday alone.

Members of the public are able to attend Fife House to have vote packs issued right up until the deadline of 5pm on Thursday.

And from Wednesday, voters will also be able to arrange to collect a replacement at the locations below.

Where can I collect a replacement postal vote in Fife?

Locals are instructed to email postals@fife.gov.uk with appropriate ID to arrange for a replacement pack to be sent to one of the collection points.

Town House, Kirkcaldy

County Buildings, Cupar

City Chambers, Dunfermline

It comes as voters across Scotland report delays in receiving their voting pack, with fears some could miss out on their chance to have their say if they are travelling abroad.

First Minister John Swinney has already sounded the alarm about setting the election during the first week of school holidays in much of Scotland.

He said: “Unfortunately, those warnings have now come to pass.”

A spokesman for Rishi Sunak said the prime minister does not share those concerns.

Asked whether the Prime Minister shared Mr Swinney’s view, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman told reporters: “No.

“We’re working closely with the Electoral Commission, returning officers, Royal Mail and the print suppliers to support the resolution of these issues.”

The Royal Mail has hit back at suggestions it is at fault. In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson said: “We have no backlog of postal votes and, whilst we are not complacent, we remain confident that postal votes handed to us on time will be delivered prior to polling day.”

The service says completed ballots should be returned no later than July 3, with voters urged to check details of the final collection at their local postbox.

