How Dundonian Stephen Flynn’s election plan caused SNP chaos

Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn’s bold move to challenge an SNP colleague for a second job at Holyrood has “gone down badly” with members and risks backfiring, party insiders claim.

The reaction comes at the end of a week at Holyrood dominated by Mr Flynn’s decision to put his name forward for the 2026 election in a seat already held by his colleague Audrey Nicoll.

He only won re-election in Aberdeen South for a seat at Westminster in summer.

He has previously criticised rivals such as ex Tory leader Douglas Ross for taking on a so-called “dual mandate” in both parliaments.

‘Knifed in the front’

His allies hope the SNP will allow a change of rules to smooth the path to a space at Holyrood.

But in parliament this week, some senior party members were furious at the announcement, revealed on Tuesday in The Press and Journal.

Recalling his successful bid to topple Ian Blackford from the post of SNP Westminster leader, one source said: “First he knifed Ian in the front, now he’s knifed Audrey in the front.

“Audrey is hard working and popular and was publicly humiliated in her own city on front of her local paper.

“That will go down badly with members and will isolate Stephen among colleagues.”

The party’s ruling body, the NEC, meets in Glasgow on Saturday but there is no decision yet on what to do about the dual mandate ban, which had been unanimously passed by the same body in 2021.

One SNP MSP told us: “What has happened to Audrey is dreadful. He has shown no respect. That’s why the group has rallied behind her.”

The MSP also claimed it is “impossible” to do both jobs in two parliaments properly if half the time is spent in in London.

Another SNP insider said Mr Flynn had “overplayed his hand” and appeared arrogant in thinking he could be a better MSP than a female colleague.

But allies of Mr Flynn are rallying behind him, paving the way for what could be a bitter contest to stand in Aberdeenshire South and North Kincardine in the Holyrood election in 2026.

Some of his supporters say the MSP group is rattled because “better” candidates might be looking at their jobs.

‘Much of the group is sh*t’

One told us in stark terms there is “not enough recognition that much of the Holyrood group is sh*t and needs replaced”.

“If the party thinks Holyrood is where independence will be won then it needs to get serious about who it sends there,” they said.

A source close to Mr Flynn said the move should not have come as a surprise, and it would save public cash to avoid a byelection in the Westminster seat of Aberdeen South.

However, there is no guarantee that the SNP would hold it when Labour and Conservatives were not too far behind in the general election this year.

‘We need him at Holyrood’

The source said there is “huge support” among activists.

“Members want Stephen in Holyrood and that’s what matters most,” the source said.

One SNP member in the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine branch described “delight” that Mr Flynn has put his name forward.

The member said: “I think we need him at Holyrood.

“It’s one of those things that we need to get over. It’s quite an SNP problem.

On the fight facing Ms Nicoll, the source said: “I’m glad she’s still put her hat in the ring when it would be easy to step aside.

“There is a degree of sympathy for Audrey but people understand he’s absolutely brilliant and let the challenge begin.

“There is no real opposition from branch members.”

