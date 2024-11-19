Ex-Stirling MP Alyn Smith eyes Holyrood comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Stirling MP Alyn Smith eyes Holyrood comeback

The SNP politician is the latest former MP to keep options open for a switch to Holyrood at the 2026 election.

By Andy Philip
Alyn Smith is a veteran of the European and Westminster parliaments already.
The former Stirling MP who lost to Labour in the summer general election is eyeing a possible move to the Scottish Parliament in 2026.

Alyn Smith told The Courier he is keeping options open by lodging his official nomination papers with the SNP.

He has taken on consultancy work since losing the Stirling and Strathallan contest in July and has not made a final decision on standing for Holyrood – or in which area – if selected by party members.

Mr Smith said: “My papers are in. Not doing it would have ruled myself out, but I’ve not gone further than that.”

The overlapping Scottish Parliament seat is held by Evelyn Tweed for the SNP.

The party’s heavy loss in the Westminster election means competition for nominations to Holyrood in spring 2026 is likely to be widespread.

Westminster group leader Stephen Flynn dominated the headlines in the past week for his decision to announce publicly that he wants to stand in Aberdeen – but also stay in his Westminster constituency.

Alyn Smith, seen here with Nicola Sturgeon, wants Scotland to renew ties with Europe. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

Mr Flynn’s plan to “double job” has angered some in the party, including some furious MSPs who fear they might not get back if challenged.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry SNP MP Stephen Gethins has also put his name forward for Holyrood, as revealed in The Courier, but made no public statement on where he would stand or if he’d stay at Westminster.

Alyn Smith’s election history

Mr Smith was elected for the SNP in Stirling in 2019 but lost in the Labour resurgence which sent Sir Keir Starmer into power this summer.

Before Westminster, Mr Smith was a long serving member of the European Parliament, first elected in 2004.

That came to an end because of Brexit.

His loss to Labour in the general election was considered a shock, given his previous majority of more than 9,000 votes. Chris Kane won with 33% of the vote share in July, slightly ahead of Mr Smith’s 31%.

Since the election, Mr Smith – a qualified corporate solicitor – has taken on work as a senior European expert with Atland Consulting, working across the Western Balkans and Central Asia.

Conversation