Perthshire schools face £4.3 million budget black hole – where will axe fall?

Perth and Kinross Council documents warn of a major risk to additional support needs staff in schools due to a £4.3 million education budget black hole.

Papers from the local authority’s spring budget admitted cuts would have a “significant impact” on pupils who need extra help.

The documents estimate a £200,000 deficit this year would work out at slashing six full-time education posts.

But the council has yet to state how many roles would be lost in 2026 with a funding gap more than 20 times bigger.

The local SNP administration’s hands are tied because Holyrood has stopped local authorities from cutting core teacher numbers.

SNP Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth withheld £145 million from councils last month over the row.

‘Devastating’

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade, an independent councilor, called on the Scottish Government to change course and warned job losses would be devastating.

It comes just days after the council’s education chief, Sheena Devlin, left her post.

“I am deeply concerned about the potential impact of proposed cuts to additional support needs staff in our schools,” Mr McDade said.

“I hope the Scottish Government removes the significant ringfencing restrictions on funding.”

SNP council insiders told The Courier they will not allow assistant support staff to be cut.

One source said the proposal came from council officials determined to produce a balanced budget.

But it is not clear how the £4.3 million budget gap will be plugged.

Council tax rises?

Will the council have to make cuts elsewhere or can spare cash be found?

One way of generating more revenue would be by increasing council tax, which was frozen nationally by the SNP last year.

The Courier understands the Perth and Kinross SNP administration is willing to increase the levy significantly to protect teacher jobs.

Sources also say the financial situation has become slightly more upbeat since spring.

And an end to the ringfencing of core teacher numbers would allow the council to make cuts in areas where the school roll has fallen.

Alasdair Bailey, a local Labour councillor, said extra cash given to Holyrood from Westminster should go to local authorities.

John Duff, who leads the Tory group, said the council’s room for manoeuvring is limited due to SNP ringfencing.

“They’re tying our hands,” he said. “Things are stacked in favour of the Scottish Government.”

Additional support needs

Any cuts to pupil support assistants would come at a time when the number of children identified as having additional support needs has increased.

In 2022, more than 241,000 Scottish schoolchildren were placed in that bracket.

Back in 2010, it was just under 70,000 students.

Council sources say the value of school support staff was demonstrated by a recent strike which shut schools across the region for two weeks.

SNP Councilor John Rebbeck, the local authority’s education convenor, told The Courier: “Support for our young learners who have additional support needs is a priority for both me and the SNP administration.

“Our support staff across the school estate and in our nurseries, as we saw during recent strike action, will continue to play a vital role in that support.”

But some council insiders remain sceptical about how cuts will be prevented.

“The money is just not there,” one said.

A government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has provided record funding to councils this year, prioritising education by increasing funding to over £4.8 billion for 2024-25.”

Perth and Kinross Council was contacted for comment.