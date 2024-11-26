Perthshire schools face £4.3 million budget black hole – where will axe fall?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Perthshire schools face £4.3 million budget black hole – where will axe fall?

Documents show additional support needs staff are at risk because the council is currently unable to cut teaching numbers.

Perth and Kinross Council has a £4.3 million education budget black hole. Image: Shutterstock.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Perth and Kinross Council documents warn of a major risk to additional support needs staff in schools due to a £4.3 million education budget black hole.

Papers from the local authority’s spring budget admitted cuts would have a “significant impact” on pupils who need extra help.

The documents estimate a £200,000 deficit this year would work out at slashing six full-time education posts.

But the council has yet to state how many roles would be lost in 2026 with a funding gap more than 20 times bigger.

The local SNP administration’s hands are tied because Holyrood has stopped local authorities from cutting core teacher numbers.

SNP Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth withheld £145 million from councils last month over the row.

‘Devastating’

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade, an independent councilor, called on the Scottish Government to change course and warned job losses would be devastating.

It comes just days after the council’s education chief, Sheena Devlin, left her post.

Perth and Kinross Council Provost Xander McDade. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I am deeply concerned about the potential impact of proposed cuts to additional support needs staff in our schools,” Mr McDade said.

“I hope the Scottish Government removes the significant ringfencing restrictions on funding.”

SNP council insiders told The Courier they will not allow assistant support staff to be cut.

One source said the proposal came from council officials determined to produce a balanced budget.

But it is not clear how the £4.3 million budget gap will be plugged.

Council tax rises?

Will the council have to make cuts elsewhere or can spare cash be found?

One way of generating more revenue would be by increasing council tax, which was frozen nationally by the SNP last year.

The Courier understands the Perth and Kinross SNP administration is willing to increase the levy significantly to protect teacher jobs.

Sources also say the financial situation has become slightly more upbeat since spring.

And an end to the ringfencing of core teacher numbers would allow the council to make cuts in areas where the school roll has fallen.

Alasdair Bailey, a local Labour councillor, said extra cash given to Holyrood from Westminster should go to local authorities.

John Duff, who leads the Tory group, said the council’s room for manoeuvring is limited due to SNP ringfencing.

“They’re tying our hands,” he said. “Things are stacked in favour of the Scottish Government.”

Additional support needs

Any cuts to pupil support assistants would come at a time when the number of children identified as having additional support needs has increased.

In 2022, more than 241,000 Scottish schoolchildren were placed in that bracket.

Back in 2010, it was just under 70,000 students.

Council sources say the value of school support staff was demonstrated by a recent strike which shut schools across the region for two weeks.

Perth SNP councillor John Rebbeck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

SNP Councilor John Rebbeck, the local authority’s education convenor, told The Courier: “Support for our young learners who have additional support needs is a priority for both me and the SNP administration.

“Our support staff across the school estate and in our nurseries, as we saw during recent strike action, will continue to play a vital role in that support.”

But some council insiders remain sceptical about how cuts will be prevented.

“The money is just not there,” one said.

A government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has provided record funding to councils this year, prioritising education by increasing funding to over £4.8 billion for 2024-25.”

Perth and Kinross Council was contacted for comment.

Conversation