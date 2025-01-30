How Newburgh railway station and Cupar school promise sealed Holyrood budget deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Newburgh railway station and Cupar school promise sealed Holyrood budget deal

SNP finance chief Shona Robison managed to pass her budget by giving higher priority to much-needed Fife community projects.

By Justin Bowie
Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
The proposed site for a new railway station in Newburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Agreements over a Newburgh rail link and a replacement for a crumbling additional support needs school in Cupar proved key to the SNP’s budget getting support at Holyrood.

Finance chief Shona Robison was able to get the Liberal Democrats on board by promising to prioritise long-delayed Fife community projects.

The SNP does not have a majority of MSPs at Holyrood so required support from rival parties.

Local demands for a new railway station and school will now be at the top of the pile when the SNP decide where to allocate infrastructure spending.

But that does not mean funding is yet guaranteed.

Hope for Newburgh

Residents in Newburgh have been unable to travel by train locally for decades even though rail tracks still cut through the town.

Last month we revealed a new station was a key ask for the Lib Dems when they went to the SNP with their budget wishlist.

Newburgh rail campaigner Nigel Mullan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Local campaigner Nigel Mullan, who has led the fight for a rail link, welcomed the latest development.

“If it’s been moved up the spending agenda, that’s got to be good,” he told The Courier.

High-end estimates suggested a new railway stop could cost £8 million.

But Mr Mullan believes this could be brought to below £1 million by opening a basic “modular station” which only has a simple raised platform.

“It’s a good buy-in for all parties,” Mr Mullan said. “It’s not a major infrastructure investment.”

Willie Rennie North East Fife MSP
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: Fraser Bremner.

North East Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie admitted it will be a “political decision” for SNP ministers to decide which projects across Scotland are approved.

But he said: “We’ve managed to nudge Newburgh up the list. It’s got a better chance now.”

Cupar school currently ‘unsuitable’

Mr Rennie also hopes the budget agreement increases the chances of Kilmaron School campus in Cupar being replaced.

The Lib Dem MSP said the building is unsuitable and overcrowded for pupils who have additional support needs.

“It’s still embarrassing this is the accommodation we’re providing for some of our most vulnerable people,” he told The Courier.

“We’ve got to get that replaced quickly.”

SNP finance chief Shona Robison. Image: PA.

A Scottish Government insider stressed proposed infrastructure investments will be “considered carefully”.

But they claimed projects being given the green light will depend on how much money Holyrood gets from Westminster.

Cash to tackle housing crisis

Mr Rennie said further promises in the budget to spend more money on building affordable homes will benefit North East Fife and the wider country.

He said the social housing crisis is “sharper” in parts of the Kingdom.

“Constituents are desperate for housing,” he told The Courier. “They’ve been on waiting lists for months, sometimes years, particularly those with disabilities.”

The Lib Dem MSP said St Andrews and surrounding towns have “particularly acute problems” due to the number of students and holiday accommodation.

