Who are your Dunblane and Bridge of Allan by-election candidates?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Who are your Dunblane and Bridge of Allan by-election candidates?

Casting your vote later this week? We asked the candidates hoping to be elected councillor what they stand for.

Dunblane and Bridge of Allan by-election candidates. Image: DC Thomson
Dunblane and Bridge of Allan by-election candidates. Image: DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Dunblane and Bridge of Allan is holding its second by-election of the year on Thursday (August 15).

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm.

Those who have registered to vote should check their poll card to see where they are to cast their ballot.

Locations include the Allan Centre, Kinbuck Centre, Dunblane Centre and Victoria Hall.

Why is a by-election needed?

The by-election is being held to replace former councillor Ewan Dillon.

In July, Dillon was sentenced to perform unpaid work after being caught with child abuse material. The 21-year-old resigned on the day he admitted to downloading indecent images of children.

He was initially elected as a Labour councillor and became an independent in October 2022 – one month after being caught by police.

In January, Thomas Heald of the Conservative Party was elected to represent Dunblane and Bridge of Allan in place of former Provost Councillor Douglas Dodds.

The ward, which also includes Kinbuck and Ashfield, is also represented by Alasdair Tollemache (Green) and Robin Kleinman (Conservative).

Ahead of Thursday’s by-election, here are the candidates and what they stand for.

John Watson – Scottish National Party

John Watson, SNP

The SNP’s candidate is John Watson, whose main priority is supporting local residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “As a lifelong resident in the Stirling area, I have gained an appreciation of the challenges facing residents and businesses in Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

“There is no doubt that cuts imposed by the current Labour administration are having a detrimental effect on our communities.

“I will work with my SNP colleagues in reversing the worst of these cuts.

“Away from work and local politics, I am a passionate football supporter and enjoy attending music concerts.”

Dick Moerman – Liberal Democrats

Dick Moerman, Lib Dem

Dick Moerman is standing for the Liberal Democrats and hopes to be a strong representative for local residents while working “to achieve more funding and greater operational freedom away from central government”.

He said: “Now is the time for us to focus on local issues aimed at improving the quality of life for all residents.

“The council must use its best efforts towards improving access to local health and dental services with minimum waiting times for appointments.

“Another priority is promoting policies to ensure that every child receives the highest quality education possible. Adequate funding is paramount – no ifs, no buts, and no cuts.

“Environmental sustainability remains another top concern. The current local development plan LDP3 may benefit from close community scrutiny of its environmental and social impacts.”

Alastair Majury – independent

Alastair Majury, independent

Alastair Majury, who served previously as a councillor in the ward, is now seeking election as an independent candidate.

He said: “Having lived in Dunblane for over 40 years, I deeply understand the issues that matter most to residents in Ashfield, Bridge of Allan, Dunblane, and Kinbuck.

“I have consistently advocated for practical, community-focused solutions. My opposition to the booking system for the Lower Polmaise Waste Centre is a clear example of this, as it has led to increased fly-tipping and unnecessary complications for residents.

“Beyond council matters, I am committed to helping residents navigate broader challenges. Whether it’s advocating for reduced waiting times for adult psychological therapies at Forth Valley or addressing other pressing concerns, I am here to serve.

“We need local community champions on our council, not cheerleaders for political parties.”

Andrew Adam – Scottish Greens

Andrew Adam, Scottish Greens

After standing for the Scottish Greens in the recent general election, Andrew Adam is now looking to represent Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

He said: “Our local democracy is vital – so many essential public services are overseen by Stirling Council, and we need quality councillors who will give the job their full focus, as I would if elected.

“I’ll keep working alongside Councillor Alasdair Tollemache and Mark Ruskell MSP, who have been steadfast local champions on a wide range of issues, not least the inappropriate proposals for Park of Keir.”

Stuart McLuckie – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Stuart McLuckie, Conservative

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate is Stuart McLuckie. He has previously worked with the Department for Work and Pensions bereavement service, and managed administrative processes within the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals division.

He said: “I will stand up for the area and focus on the real issues that matter to local people in tandem with a very hard-working team at Stirling Council.

“I consider myself very fortunate to live in the place where I went to university, kickstarted my career in public service, and proposed to my now fiancé.

“By standing for council, I hope that I can give back to an area that has given me so many happy memories and unforgettable experiences.

‘”My main priorities as councillor will be to better integrate cycle lanes and infrastructure improvements to minimise disruption, ensure that Dunblane and Bridge of Allan can directly benefit from more tourist footfall during the summer season, and abolish the disastrous booking system to access Stirling’s waste centres.

“I hope to bring youth and energy back into Stirling Council and unlock investment, housing and employment opportunities for our young people.”

David Wilson – Scottish Labour

David Wilson, Labour

David Wilson, an IT expert, is standing for Scottish Labour.

He said: “I am seeking the votes and the trust of the people of Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

“I believe in public service. My qualifications and 20 years’ experience of working in local government mean I know and understand how I can make it work for you.

“My promise to you is that I will listen to your concerns and act upon them as your local representative on Stirling Council.

“Clearly, this is a by-election which matters. No one party has a majority on the council.

“The SNP refuses to take part in some committees and panels. The Tories have spent 14 years dismantling public services.

“I can protect our local services, especially for the most vulnerable, the environment, and key services such as education and employability.”

More from Scottish politics

To go with story by Lindsay Bruce. Tayside suicide prevention app story Picture shows; Man holding his mobile phone. unknown. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Dundee has highest suicide rate in Scotland, official figures show
Eleanor Haggett with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Supplied.
Gordon Brown leads tributes as 'formidable' Fife Labour stalwart Eleanor Haggett dies age 76
Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Flynn's dad Mark to be new Dundee City Council leader
15
Humza Yousaf Elon Musk
Elon Musk vs Humza Yousaf: Why is Dundee-based politician at war with world's richest…
14
Murdo Fraser.
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser reveals party membership crisis
Councillor John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Alexander to stand down as Dundee City Council leader
43
Post Thumbnail
Stirling councillor suspended for 'intimidating and aggressive' behaviour towards female colleague
Keir Starmer Anas Sarwar GB Energy Fife
ALASDAIR CLARK: Why GB Energy should be based in Fife
4
A head and shoulders shot of Charlie Malone wearing a suit, shirt and tie and standing outdoors
Charlie Malone: The 'working class Lochee lad' whose life was devoted to helping others
2
Dundee Olympia
How Dundee Olympia missed out on swimming pool cash despite chief exec's plea

Conversation