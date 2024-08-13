Who are your Dunblane and Bridge of Allan by-election candidates?

Dunblane and Bridge of Allan is holding its second by-election of the year on Thursday (August 15).

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm.

Those who have registered to vote should check their poll card to see where they are to cast their ballot.

Locations include the Allan Centre, Kinbuck Centre, Dunblane Centre and Victoria Hall.

Why is a by-election needed?

The by-election is being held to replace former councillor Ewan Dillon.

In July, Dillon was sentenced to perform unpaid work after being caught with child abuse material. The 21-year-old resigned on the day he admitted to downloading indecent images of children.

He was initially elected as a Labour councillor and became an independent in October 2022 – one month after being caught by police.

In January, Thomas Heald of the Conservative Party was elected to represent Dunblane and Bridge of Allan in place of former Provost Councillor Douglas Dodds.

The ward, which also includes Kinbuck and Ashfield, is also represented by Alasdair Tollemache (Green) and Robin Kleinman (Conservative).

Ahead of Thursday’s by-election, here are the candidates and what they stand for.

John Watson – Scottish National Party

The SNP’s candidate is John Watson, whose main priority is supporting local residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “As a lifelong resident in the Stirling area, I have gained an appreciation of the challenges facing residents and businesses in Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

“There is no doubt that cuts imposed by the current Labour administration are having a detrimental effect on our communities.

“I will work with my SNP colleagues in reversing the worst of these cuts.

“Away from work and local politics, I am a passionate football supporter and enjoy attending music concerts.”

Dick Moerman – Liberal Democrats

Dick Moerman is standing for the Liberal Democrats and hopes to be a strong representative for local residents while working “to achieve more funding and greater operational freedom away from central government”.

He said: “Now is the time for us to focus on local issues aimed at improving the quality of life for all residents.

“The council must use its best efforts towards improving access to local health and dental services with minimum waiting times for appointments.

“Another priority is promoting policies to ensure that every child receives the highest quality education possible. Adequate funding is paramount – no ifs, no buts, and no cuts.

“Environmental sustainability remains another top concern. The current local development plan LDP3 may benefit from close community scrutiny of its environmental and social impacts.”

Alastair Majury – independent

Alastair Majury, who served previously as a councillor in the ward, is now seeking election as an independent candidate.

He said: “Having lived in Dunblane for over 40 years, I deeply understand the issues that matter most to residents in Ashfield, Bridge of Allan, Dunblane, and Kinbuck.

“I have consistently advocated for practical, community-focused solutions. My opposition to the booking system for the Lower Polmaise Waste Centre is a clear example of this, as it has led to increased fly-tipping and unnecessary complications for residents.

“Beyond council matters, I am committed to helping residents navigate broader challenges. Whether it’s advocating for reduced waiting times for adult psychological therapies at Forth Valley or addressing other pressing concerns, I am here to serve.

“We need local community champions on our council, not cheerleaders for political parties.”

Andrew Adam – Scottish Greens

After standing for the Scottish Greens in the recent general election, Andrew Adam is now looking to represent Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

He said: “Our local democracy is vital – so many essential public services are overseen by Stirling Council, and we need quality councillors who will give the job their full focus, as I would if elected.

“I’ll keep working alongside Councillor Alasdair Tollemache and Mark Ruskell MSP, who have been steadfast local champions on a wide range of issues, not least the inappropriate proposals for Park of Keir.”

Stuart McLuckie – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate is Stuart McLuckie. He has previously worked with the Department for Work and Pensions bereavement service, and managed administrative processes within the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals division.

He said: “I will stand up for the area and focus on the real issues that matter to local people in tandem with a very hard-working team at Stirling Council.

“I consider myself very fortunate to live in the place where I went to university, kickstarted my career in public service, and proposed to my now fiancé.

“By standing for council, I hope that I can give back to an area that has given me so many happy memories and unforgettable experiences.

‘”My main priorities as councillor will be to better integrate cycle lanes and infrastructure improvements to minimise disruption, ensure that Dunblane and Bridge of Allan can directly benefit from more tourist footfall during the summer season, and abolish the disastrous booking system to access Stirling’s waste centres.

“I hope to bring youth and energy back into Stirling Council and unlock investment, housing and employment opportunities for our young people.”

David Wilson – Scottish Labour

David Wilson, an IT expert, is standing for Scottish Labour.

He said: “I am seeking the votes and the trust of the people of Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

“I believe in public service. My qualifications and 20 years’ experience of working in local government mean I know and understand how I can make it work for you.

“My promise to you is that I will listen to your concerns and act upon them as your local representative on Stirling Council.

“Clearly, this is a by-election which matters. No one party has a majority on the council.

“The SNP refuses to take part in some committees and panels. The Tories have spent 14 years dismantling public services.

“I can protect our local services, especially for the most vulnerable, the environment, and key services such as education and employability.”