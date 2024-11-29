Readers react to Dundee University bosses ‘extravagant’ spending revelations

Readers of The Courier have shared their reactions to revelations crisis-hit Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie enjoyed business-class flights and five-star hotel stays.

Professor Gillespie, who earns over £300,000 a year, enjoyed a two night stay at the luxury Grand Hyatt hotel on a trip to Hong Kong.

Staff fearing for the jobs have criticised what they describe as a “culture of waste” at the top of the university, who say the trips are essential to recruiting international students.

But readers were overwhelmingly critical as they responded to The Courier’s reporting.

‘It’s not a jolly’

One commenter, “Guthrie”, jumped to Mr Gillespie’s defence, however.

He wrote: “This guy is running one of the biggest organisations in the country, for goodness’ sake.

“Most senior executives who undertake long-haul business travel would expect to go business class.

“They generally have to spend chunks of it working and be rested and ready to work long days when they get there; it’s not a jolly.

“If these trips were unnecessary or pointless, that’s a different matter but considering the importance of overseas students and the income they bring, this has the feel of sensationalist nonsense.”

‘Universities are pleading poverty and asking for tax payer cash’

Many disagreed, including Derek Farmer. He said: “I understand what it’s like since I travelled business myself while working on international projects.”

But he said this was not comparable: “Our universities are pleading poverty and asking for government (IE; tax payer) cash.

“In such a situation, any responsible organisation would be cutting its cloth accordingly.”

‘Nothing will change’

Another who read the article online agreed: “Now we see how the financial crisis has happened but of course nothing will change.

“Surely he doesn’t need to jet off on ‘business trips’ whilst they need to make savings.”

Those joining in with the debate on Facebook also had their say.

Jenny Ford said: “There should be a limit to what he can spend. He earns enough to pay for it himself.”

‘People on ordinary wages don’t have this luxury’

Another user said: “Absolutely ridiculous he should take a pay cut and expenses should not be available if on these type of wages.

“People on ordinary wages don’t have this luxury.”

User “K8” was critical of the university chief receiving a pay rise months before announcing inevitable job losses.

They wrote: “The ‘cannon fodder’ staff are at their limit already, under supported and underpaid, with no free house, no generous expense accounts.

“If the heads of a major education establishment cannot see the blatant unfairness of agreeing to pay increases for themselves while plotting to get rid of much lower paid staff, then they clearly need a re-education themselves.”

What do you think? Have your say in the comments section here.