Angus nurses locked in seven-year pay row with NHS Tayside take fight to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Angus nurses locked in seven-year pay row with NHS Tayside take fight to Holyrood

Monifieth nurses Cathy Fugaccia and Shona Middleton will ask MSPs to support their case.

The nurses will take their argument to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The nurses will take their argument to Holyrood. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Two Angus nurses are taking their seven-year battle for fair pay to Holyrood today after accusing NHS Tayside of failing to deliver a promised rise.

District nurses Cathy Fugaccia and Shona Middleton were upgraded to a higher pay band in 2018 but say NHS Tayside refused to honour the rise of around £7,000 a year.

The refusal to award the pay rise due to their expanded roles has cost the nurses more than £50,000, they say.

Trade union GMB Scotland said long-running discussions led nowhere and the nurses will today seek the support of MSPs at the Scottish Parliament.

Angus nurse Shona Middleton
Angus nurse Shona Middleton. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

North East MSP Michael Marra is supporting the nurses and Scottish Labour party leader Anas Sarwar is expected to meet them.

One of the nurses, Ms Middleton, who has been a district nurse in Monifeith for almost 28 years, said: “We are nurses not political campaigners and would much rather not have to go to Holyrood but we refuse to give up.

“It is not just about us. It is about all NHS Scotland staff being treated with fairness and respect.

“Managers should not be allowed to choose which of their promises to keep and which to break.

“We have spent our whole lives nursing and it is beyond disappointing that we have been left in this position.

Employment tribunal

“We will tell MSPs at Holyrood what we have been telling the health board for almost seven years now that this is not a complicated issue.”

An employment tribunal is due to hear the women’s claim in March but, even if they win, the nurses can only be awarded two years of back pay instead of seven.

Karen Leonard, GMB Scotland union organiser in NHS Scotland, said: “The health board have willfully made this issue seem far more complicated than it is.

“It could not be more simple. It is about two nurses recognised to be working at a higher grade and promised a pay rise that never came.

Ms Fugaccia, who has been a district nurse since 1993, told The Courier previously that the ongoing struggle for recognition has taken a personal toll.

She said: “We have our job to do, but for years, this issue has been a constant burden.

“It’s exhausting. After finishing work, I spend hours writing emails to explain things that have already been explained time and time again.”

NHS Tayside said previously the district nurse job evaluation was being reviewed nationally.

“During these meetings, detailed explanations and clarifications were provided about the reasons for the job evaluation outcomes,” NHS Tayside added.

“These discussions also outlined the options that remain available to staff.”

More from Scottish politics

John Swinney is riding high in the opinion polls. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney risks being defined by NHS crisis
CR0041769, Jake Keith, Dundee. Dundee University Botanical Memorial Gardening story. Picture Shows:Jim McGeorge (University of Dundee) and (Project Originator) Lorena Weepers cut the exit ribbon at the Dundee University Memorial Garden Ceremony in the Botanical Gardens. Thursday 23rd March 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief operating officer 'on leave'
4
First Minister John Swinney.
John Swinney claims immigration plan can help Dundee University financial crisis
10
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain in House of Commons chamber
Fife MP hopes lottery law change will hand hundreds of millions to charity
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife nurse's lawyers argue trans doctor should be called a man at employment…
A report proposed charging Dundee drivers £15 each day.
EXCLUSIVE: Taxpayer bill revealed for report proposing £15 a DAY driving charge in Dundee
8
Margaret Reid who is campaigning for better perinatal mental health care after her sister Lesley McArthur, a new mum, ended up being sectioned in a general unit after breakdown. Pic shows Lesley(left) with Margaret ....Pic Paul Reid
Forfar mum hopes Carseview visit pushes SNP to improve women's mental health care
3
Dundee University
CARLO MORELLI: How China folly and 'reckless' decision-making worsened Dundee University's financial crisis
13
Dr Carlo Morelli.
Dundee University union leader says Tay Cities Deal partly to blame for funding crisis
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University cuts support for free breakfasts and food pantry
20

Conversation