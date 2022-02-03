The 6 most romantic restaurants in Dundee for date night this Valentine’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We all need a little love and romance in our life from time to time.

And while some may tell you they love you with words, flowers and gestures of affection, the way to my heart is most certainly through my stomach.

Dining out can be an intimate and romantic affair, with candlelight settings, live music playing away and plated works of art dressing your table course after course.

While Valentine’s Day is just around the corner on February 14, it is important to remember romance is all year round.

So if you’re feeling romantic and want to treat someone special to a day or night out in Dundee, these restaurants I have recommended will certainly impress.

The Wine Press

This gorgeous venue is the perfect place for a date.

Located in the heart of Dundee’s Waterfront, The Wine Press serves up an extensive selection of wines from all over the world.

With their Enomatic machine, guests can pick from a huge selection of wines without having to splurge on a bottle. Instead they can opt for a glass and try a few when visiting.

As well as their impressive wine list they also offer quality local spirits and beers for customers to enjoy, and don’t forget about the Scottish sourced food they use for their small plates and sharing boards.

Be sure to pay a visit to Dundee’s wine bar for a lavish night.

Address: 16 Shore Terrace, Dundee DD1 3DN

Piccolo

If you’re in the mood for Italian cuisine then Piccolo on Perth Road is a must.

The cute eatery, which seats 30 covers, was established in 2007 and has been serving up delicious dishes since.

The proprietor and chef is Dundee born and provides traditional Italian food with a twist.

Focused on showcasing locally sourced produce, this intimate venue is perfect for a romantic meal or dining with friends.

Address: 210 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4JY

172 at The Caird

This elegant and modern cocktail bar boasts a cracking drinks and food menu.

Offering a range of bistro-style plates as well as unique cocktails which can be expertly paired to match your dish of choosing by the talented staff, 172 at The Caird is a great spot to indulge.

If it isn’t too cold, be sure to check out the setting outside which offers gorgeous views of the river from the patio.

Address: 172 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

Oshibori

If you are really looking to impress, a trip to Oshibori will certainly do that.

Decked out with artwork, this place oozes elegance and luxury.

It doesn’t just look the part though, its food is also beautifully crafted, with many of the Japanese dishes it serves up arriving like works of art.

The venue is well-known for its delicious sushi and ramen offering and the team use local ingredients where they can.

Grab a drink at the bar beforehand which features some dramatic décor.

Address:162 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

Tayberry Restaurant

This restaurant may not be in the heart of Dundee but it is most certainly one to visit for a romantic evening.

The two AA Rosette venue in Broughty Ferry focuses on Scottish cuisine. The kitchen team are led by multi-award-winning chef proprietor, Adam Newth, and serve up some of the best dishes in the local area.

Named after the River Tay, the décor is modern and minimal, offering a contemporary dining experience.

Address: 594 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2EA

Collinsons Restaurant

Like The Tayberry, Collinsons Restaurant is also based in Broughty Ferry.

Opening in 2012, this venue aims to offer quality dining using the freshest, seasonal produce on its plates.

The menu is smaller as a result, but that saying of good things come in small packages springs to mind…

Address: 122-124, Brown St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1EN

For more like this…