Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Angus darts ace Alan Soutar: Becoming Arbroath ambassador is the ultimate honour

By Ewan Smith
November 19 2021, 5.05pm Updated: November 19 2021, 5.17pm
Angus darts star Alan Soutar has become an ambassador for Arbroath FC
Angus darts star Alan Soutar has become an ambassador for Arbroath FC

Angus darts ace Alan Soutar insists the chance to become an ambassador for his hometown club Arbroath is the ‘ultimate honour.’

Soutar will soon be thrust into the spotlight at the Players Championship finals and £2.5 million World Championships in the biggest few weeks of his darts career.

The PDC star is on the brink of becoming a household name across the UK, starring in front of the ITV4 and Sky Sports cameras.

But he’ll never forget his Arbroath roots and will proudly fly the flag for the Angus town over the coming weeks.

Soutar, known as Soots, will sport a specially designed shirt and unique Mission Darts flights.

Alan Soutar has made a big impact in his PDC debut year

Both have Arbroath pinpointed on a map of Scotland.

But the chance represent his boyhood heroes Arbroath FC as their new ambassador, is the icing on the cake.

Arbroath, who travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday, will host a special Sunday with Soots event on December 5th, featuring a Q&A session.

There will also be an opportunity to face him in a darts challenge – just ten days before he travels to Alexandra Palace for the World Championships.

“Arbroath means so much to me,” said Soots, currently 79th in the world.

“It’s where I grew up and where I live and I’ll never forget what the town has done for me.

“To be able to represent the town on this stage is amazing. I hope I do the town proud.

“Being made an ambassador for Arbroath FC is the ultimate honour.

“It’s incredible and it caught me completely by surprise.

“I got a call to go down to Gayfield to talk over the Sunday with Soots event.

Alan Soutar: I want to put Arbroath on map

Alan Soutar will be the guest star at an event at Arbroath FC

“The next thing I knew they handed me an Arbroath kit with ‘Soutar 180’ on the back of it and asked me to become an ambassador.

“They invited me for a game and introduced me to the board. I then met the players and Dick Campbell.

“Dick is an absolute legend to me and as a young boy I used to follow Arbroath home and away.

“I was part of the bearded army in the Danny McGrain era. It’s surreal that they have asked me to be an ambassador.

“I feel the love from people across the town.

Alan Soutar is a proud Arbroath fan

“So many people take the time to wish me well on social media. It’s amazing that so many watch me.

“I want to do it for Arbroath. When I’m interviewed, I love the fact they mention that I’m a firefighter from Arbroath.

“I’m one of seven Scots on the PDC tour but the better I can do the more I can raise the profile for our brilliant town.”

To book a ticket for Sunday with Soots, click here.

Angus darts star Alan Soutar beats World No 2 Peter Wright on magical run to last 8 of PDC Player Championships

More from The Courier