Alan Soutar will keep on fighting Dundee fires – even if he clinches fairytale PDC World Darts Championship title

Alan Soutar will keep on fighting fires in Dundee – even if his fairytale PDC World Darts Championship ends in title success.

Soutar will face Callan Rydz in the last 16 at Ally Pally on Thursday after a stunning win over world number 5 Jose de Sousa on Wednesday.

That secured a £35,000 cheque but the prize could rise to a cool £500,000 if he reaches the final on January 3rd.

Arbroath ace Soots CAN dare to dream after a stunning debut year as a professional.

But after working a 30-hour stint over Christmas between the second and third round, he has no plans to give up his job at Dundee Kingsway East Fire Station.

When asked if a win at Ally Pally would give him a decision to make, Soutar said: “No. Not at all.

“My job is a firefighter. I’ll be a firefighter until 2023, 2024 or 2025.

“I’ll still do my job. It’s a job I’ve done for 17 years and I want to get to the 20 year point. Then we can look at what I can do at darts.

“I can’t give up my job to play darts because it can all change so quickly.

“The finances and stuff that comes with winning a tournament like this is great. I might buy a boat…no, I won’t!

“I’m taking it bit by bit. I’m on a two year tour card and this is just year one. It’s not over yet.

“You know I’m a military man and I’m proud of my time there.

“But you also get awards in the fire service. After 20 years you get a long service, good conduct medal.

“For me to bookmark my service with a medal from the Queen is a big deal.”

Alan Soutar: Social love from Arbroath spurs me on

Soutar will face a pressure cooker atmosphere at Ally Pally on Thursday as he faces Englishman Callan Rydz.

The partisan crowd have jeered Soots throughout with chants of ‘Scotland get battered everywhere they go’ ringing through the arena.

But local hero Soots feels the love from Arbroath can get him over the line.

His partner Amanda, stepson Logan have been at Ally Pally.

And his brother Garry and sponsor Graeme Gersok, from The Townhouse Hotel, have been there to support him.

“When I’m on that stage I know the crowd isn’t with me,” said Soutar.

“I just block it out. The backing from Arbroath and Scotland is incredible. I really feel it.

“When you go home after games and read social media to read all the comments it really helps.

“The Courier and all the stuff that has been happening in my hometown is amazing.

“But I’m also getting it from the football club.

“Arbroath players and staff keep sending me messages of good luck.

“They keep encouraging me with Arbroath spirit and keeping me going with a bit of Scottish fight.”