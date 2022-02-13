Six Nations 2022: Scots will bounce back again for French match, vows Gregor Townsend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Six Nations 2022: Scots will bounce back again for French match, vows Gregor Townsend

By Steve Scott
February 13 2022, 10.08pm
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

Scotland bounced back from crushing disappointment to end France’s Grand Slam hopes two years ago, and can do it again at Murrayfield in two week’s time, vowed Gregor Townsend.

The French are the only team left who can  win the Grand Slam after they defeated Ireland in Paris on Saturday night. Scotland’s hopes and their Triple Crown chances evaporated in a desperately disappointing loss to Wales in Cardiff.

The Scots lost their first two games of the 2020 championship but rebounded to beat France, who were three games into a potential Grand Slam that year. The teams meet at BT Murrayfield on February 26.

‘We’ve done it in the past’

Scotland’s stopped France’s Grand Slam bid in 2020.

“We’ve done it in the past,” said Townsend. “We’ve lost opening games and games in the middle of the Six Nations and come back.

“We know the challenge. We’ll be playing against a team that has improved a lot since the last time we played them so we’ll have to be much better.

“We have two weeks to improve, although it’ll really be one week for us as we don’t have the players in camp like other nations. But the determination will be there to improve.

“The obvious emotion from this game for us is disappointment. You only get five games in the Six Nations. Obviously our loss today wasn’t good enough.

“There wasn’t a huge number of differences between the two performances (so far). We played better against England than we did today but we didn’t play at our best.

“There were big moments in the second half where we didn’t excecute as we intended or the referee gave penalties to the opposition. We didn’t control the second half. When we went ahead on the scoreboard we needed to kick on and we weren’t able to do that.”

‘We gave them too easy avenues’

Captain Stuart Hogg felt the Scots gave Wales too many easy ways into the game.

“We’re bitterly disappointed and frustrated,” he said. “At times we will be beaten by better sides when things don’t go our way, but I think we gave them too easy avenues into the game today.

“Cheap field position, cheap penalties, cheap knock-ons. Stuff that we didn’t quite work hard enough to get into good positions for.

“At times in the past, we’ve been in games and let them slip, and unfortunately that was another one.”

Sione Tuipulotu had a decent game for his first Six Nations start but was left as frustrated as anyone.

“Hoggy hit the nail on the head in the dressing room, we need to bounce back against France and still have a chance in this championship,” he said. “It was a tough one to take today and we’re gutted.

“There’s still a long way to go in the championship and we still look forward to our next game.”

‘I got a bit emotional at this journey’

The Australian-born centre’s father Fohe was in the crowd, and Tuipulotu admitted to some emotion at the start of the game.

“My old man was in the crowd with some of my family, and it meant a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve been living away from my family for six months and that’s been really tough for me.

“I found myself getting a bit emotional to get my first start in the Six Nations and the journey I’ve been on. I was so happy that my dad was here to experience it. He’ll be here for the whole Six Nations now, he’s on a bit of a world tour.”

Scotland lost Matt Fagerson to a foot injury during the game, but his status going forward is as yet unclear.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]