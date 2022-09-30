Perth duo hail ‘fantastic experience’ at Futsal World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth duo hail ‘fantastic experience’ at Futsal World Championships

By Reporter
September 30 2022, 6.15pm
Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.
Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.

A pair of young Perth futsal players have returned from the IFA World Championships in Spain with a sparkling trophy haul.

Perth Youth Futsal duo Jack Keast, 17, and Sam Currie, 17, also collected a lifetime of memories and scores of new friends during the week-long tournament.

St John’s Academy pupil Jack was selected to captain his country at Under 17 level and led the team to third place with victory over Spain.

Perth High School pupil Sam chipped in with group stage goals against Australia and eventual winners, the USA, in the FIFA-approved version of five-a-side football.

‘Fantastic experience’ at world championships

Both Perth players were also called up to play for Scotland’s Under 21 team, who eventually finished runners-up after an epic final clash with Australia.

The battling Scots came from a goal down to sit level with the strong Australian side, before a heartbreaking goal made it 2-1 with just 30 seconds left on the clock.

Sam said: “The whole week has been a fantastic experience and I think we have all learned so much from playing against some really strong teams.

“We had barely trained together, but we got better and better as the week went on and we were involved in some really tight games.

The Perth Youth Futsal duo bonded with their teammates during their experience at the world championships.

“Some of the American boys are more or less full-time professionals and one of them has already been on the bench for San Jose in the MLS.

“It was no surprise they went on to win it, but we managed to give them a good game and I think we even frightened them a little bit.

“The last-minute winner for Australia in the under-21 final left everyone gutted, but it’s just made everyone more hungry to come back next time and go one better.

“Jack was the only player I knew before we went out to Spain, but we really bonded as a team and we’re looking forward to getting together again in future.

Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships. Supplied.

“We’re also keeping in touch with the boys from the other countries that took part and hopefully we can meet a few of them again next year.”

Scotland’s under-14 team were edged out 7-6 by the USA in their final, while the adult men’s team also finished third.

The trip ended in hectic fashion when a lightning strike by Spanish air traffic controllers led to the squad’s return flight to Edinburgh being cancelled.

Organisers and parents arranged a variety of alternative routes home, but the extra hassle failed to spoil a highly enjoyable week for Scotland’s growing futsal community.

