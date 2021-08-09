Marc Scott keen to become Brechin City’s local hero as Angus side chase 16-year winning run record

Marc Scott will soon live just 30 seconds walk from Glebe Park as he bids to become a local hero with hometown club Brechin City.

Scott grew up in Brechin and has just bought a new home a stone’s throw away from City’s ground.

His football journey has taken him from Dundee United to Forfar via Carnoustie Panmure and Broughty Athletic.

He also gave up football last year as the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed the Junior football season.

But a call from former Scotland and Dundee United boss Craig Levein convinced Scott to lace up his boots for Brechin in the Highland League.

🗣️ “𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙄’𝙫𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙨𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙨𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙂𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙥𝙚 𝙞𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙚𝙨." City Chairman Kevin Mackie spoke following a positive start to the season 👇https://t.co/uW5ZFpWnni — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) August 2, 2021

“It feels great to have signed for Brechin,” said Scott. “All my pals are big Brechin fans and have season tickets.

“Some of them volunteer on the gates at Glebe Park and it’s a big deal to play here.

“I went to Brechin High School and know how proud the people are of their football team. The last few years have been heartbreaking for the club.

“The club went into freefall after getting into the Championship.

“But it has always been a very well run club and one that has the potential to get back up.

“I’m in the process of moving to Brechin and the house we’ve bought is literally 30 seconds away from Glebe.

“I’d given up football for a bit before I got the call to come here.

“Covid ended the season. My work was incredibly busy and all my spare time was spent helping my dad to get our new house ready.

“But when someone like Craig Levein calls you and asks you to play then you listen.”

Scott inspires Brechin City to chase winning run

Scott netted his first goal for Brechin in the Premier Sports League Cup win over Alloa last month.

That 1-0 victory sparked a run of four successive wins and Brechin will bid to win five-in-a-row for the first time in 16 years when they face Buckie Thistle on Wednesday.

It’s a far cry from the horrific run of form that saw them win just 15 league games out of 123 following their promotion to the Championship in 2017.

New chairman Kevin Mackie has transformed Brechin’s fortunes with the appointment of Levein in a director of football-style role and Andy Kirk as manager.

“There has been a lot of doom and gloom over the last few years at Brechin,” added Scott. “But there’s definitely a real buzz about the place now.

“A lot of players want to come and play for us now and we’ve made a good start in the Highland League.

“It’s not going to be easy. The journeys will be new to a lot of our players and there are some good sides in the league.

“But I hope it can be a very good year for us if we all work hard.”