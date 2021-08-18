Forfar player-boss Gary Irvine: I’ll happily go back on bench when crocked stars are fit again

Gary Irvine has urged his Forfar players to step up to the mark and kick him back onto the bench.

With long-term injuries to Michael Travis and Steven Anderson, player-boss Irvine has started the last three game for Loons.

The former Dundee star has strolled through those games to help Forfar go joint top of League Two with Kelty Hearts.

But he will happily take a back seat when his Forfar players are back to full fitness.

“I’m stepping in there because we are still recovering from couple of injuries,” said Irvine.

“There are names on the bench such as Steven Anderson and Michael Travis.

“Steven broke back in during the week but he has been out injured for a long time and it’s too much too soon.

“It’s good to get him minutes.

“Michael Travis is just back from a hamstring injury.

“That’s the reason I’m on the pitch and I’ll fill in on whatever positions I’m needed to help the team out.

“Equally, I’m delighted there are bodies get back to help out.

“I’ve said it before. I’m confident in the squad I’ve put together and the players that I’ve signed and kept here.

“I know that if I’m working hard with them on the training field then I’m happy for them to keep me on the side.

“I know there are better options on the pitch.”

Irvine insists on-form Forfar players can get even better

Forfar followed up back-to-back 2-0 wins with a draw with leaders Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Irvine is pleased his side have kept in touch with Kelty but insists they can do even better.

“It’s important to have a winning mentality,” said Irvine. “We have one right now and have kept an unbeaten run going.

“But I’m very demanding of the players and I picked up on the fact that we lost a couple of goals against Kelty.”