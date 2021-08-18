Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Forfar player-boss Gary Irvine: I’ll happily go back on bench when crocked stars are fit again

By Ewan Smith
August 18 2021, 6.05pm
Forfar player-boss Gary Irvine insists he's ready to bench himself as soon he has a full strength Station Park squad
Gary Irvine has urged his Forfar players to step up to the mark and kick him back onto the bench.

With long-term injuries to Michael Travis and Steven Anderson, player-boss Irvine has started the last three game for Loons.

The former Dundee star has strolled through those games to help Forfar go joint top of League Two with Kelty Hearts.

But he will happily take a back seat when his Forfar players are back to full fitness.

“I’m stepping in there because we are still recovering from couple of injuries,” said Irvine.

Gary Irvine moved back into defence to cover injured Forfar star Michael Travis

“There are names on the bench such as Steven Anderson and Michael Travis.

“Steven broke back in during the week but he has been out injured for a long time and it’s too much too soon.

“It’s good to get him minutes.

“Michael Travis is just back from a hamstring injury.

“That’s the reason I’m on the pitch and I’ll fill in on whatever positions I’m needed to help the team out.

“Equally, I’m delighted there are bodies get back to help out.

“I’ve said it before. I’m confident in the squad I’ve put together and the players that I’ve signed and kept here.

Gary Irvine has looked very composed in the Forfar defence in recent weeks

“I know that if I’m working hard with them on the training field then I’m happy for them to keep me on the side.

“I know there are better options on the pitch.”

Irvine insists on-form Forfar players can get even better

Forfar followed up back-to-back 2-0 wins with a draw with leaders Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Irvine is pleased his side have kept in touch with Kelty but insists they can do even better.

“It’s important to have a winning mentality,” said Irvine. “We have one right now and have kept an unbeaten run going.

“But I’m very demanding of the players and I picked up on the fact that we lost a couple of goals against Kelty.”

