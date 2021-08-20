Matty Allan: The Montrose star who has met Bruno Fernandes, Rory McIlroy and Wladimir Klitschko

Montrose star Matty Allan has met a series of A-list celebrities in his role as a personal trainer at St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel.

Over the years, Allan has encountered some global superstars in his day job.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, former world No 1 golfer Rory McIlroy and ex-world heavyweight champion boxer Wladimir Klitschko have all visited St Andrews.

And the former Dundee youngster Allan is carving out his own career at Links Park, while mixing with the stars during the week.

“I’ve met a few famous people in my work,” said Allan.

“We aren’t really supposed to get starstruck and speak to them but it’s nice to say hello.

“I saw Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Amad Diallo a few weeks ago. I nodded my head at them as if they’d know who I was!

“I’ve also met Rory McIlroy when he was in for the Dunhill Links. We then had Wladimir Klitschko in the gym.

“That was a bit awkward.

“He working out on the pull-ups bar. I had to go over to him and ask him to move so I could set up a circuit.

“He’s a man mountain and I don’t know what I’d have done if he’d said no!

“Thankfully Wladimir said yes and I was able to get my circuit organised.”

Matty Allan keen to avoid Links Park treatment table

Defender Allan, 25, is at home in the gym but is keen to avoid keep the Links Park physio room.

A series of niggly injuries limited Allan to just six appearances last term.

He has already matched that total this term with a series of outstanding displays for an excellent Montrose side.

And Allan is content to see club physios Gemma Collier and Scott Shepherd in the passing.

“When you are injured it can be a really dark place in the physio room,” said Allan, who faces East Fife on Saturday.

“Sometimes the only thing that keeps you going are the physios.

“It’s not in Gemma or Scotty’s job description to lift your spirits but they have a wonderful way of doing it.

“They have great personalities and they have become good friends.

“You don’t want to get too pally with them, though, and it’s best if you just pass them in the corridor to say ‘hello!’

“My injuries have been really frustrating. After ankle reconstruction, I seemed to pick up one niggly injury after another.

“Some people go their whole career without injuries. I’ve had muscle tears, hamstring injuries and tendonitis in my knee.

“Thankfully, it all seems to have cleared up and I’m really enjoying my football.

“I’ll leave it for others to judge how I’m playing but I feel like I’m in a really good place right now.”