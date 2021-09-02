Andrew Steeves: Montrose penalty king Graham Webster is in the form of his life

Andrew Steeves has heaped the praise on his Montrose team-mate Graham Webster for being the Links Park side’s penalty king.

Webster has netted penalties in four of his last five games – as part of a five-game scoring streak.

Those goals have shot Montrose into second place in the Championship and the former Dundee man has an unblemished record from the spot.

In eleven years, he has never missed a penalty in a game or a sudden death shoot-out.

And while Webster is making a name for himself for his spot-kick exploits, Steeves believes Montrose’s Magnificent 7 is making an impact all over the park.

“Graham is in the form of his life for us right now,” said Steeves. “His all-round game has been excellent.

“He looks supremely fit, he’s hungry and he’s doing a helluva lot more for the team than just score penalty kicks.

“He’s on a great run at the moment. He’s scored in his last five games and, while four are penalties you still have to put them away.

“The only thing I will say is he doesn’t let anyone else get a turn.

“Cammy Ballantyne and Blair Lyons have a bit of a running joke right now.

“They are competing to see who can set up Webby with the most penalties.

“As soon as they are fouled, Webby hogs the ball and puts it away.

“I don’t think his form will be going unnoticed elsewhere but he has played a big part in this club’s success story.

Steeves: Graham Webster is helped by ‘hard work culture’ at Montrose

“Our experienced players such as Sean Dillon, Paul Watson and Terry Masson have created a culture at our club.

“They set a standard by the way they live their lives and the way they play the game.

“It raises the bar for us all and the club gives us every opportunity to get fitter, stronger and sharper.

“We may be part-time but you will struggle to find a club that puts as much work into its players as Montrose do.

“Our sports scientist Stuart MacFarlane offers video analysis and strength and conditioning. We use heart-rate monitors, GPS – every gadget going.

“There is always some extra-curricular on offer. It’s down to the players to buy into it and so many are choosing to put in the extra hours.

“Lewis Milne is in the shape of his life, as is Liam Callaghan. Come the winter time we’ll really reap the benefits of all our hard work.”