Peter Grant: Dom Thomas ‘knows what I expect’ as ‘fantastic numbers’ seal Dunfermline starting berth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Peter Grant: Dom Thomas ‘knows what I expect’ as ‘fantastic numbers’ seal Dunfermline starting berth

By Alan Temple
October 19 2021, 7.30am
Advice: Grant
Advice: Grant

Peter Grant insists Dom Thomas earned his Dunfermline reprieve through hard graft on the training ground.

Fans’ favourite Thomas made his first start for the Pars since August 7 in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock.

The mercurial wide-man rewarded boss Grant by cancelling out Callum Hendry’s opener, albeit in fortuitous fashion as his in-swinging cross deceived everyone and drifted into the net.

Given Thomas’ relative lack of football in Dunfermline’s seven games prior to the visit of Killie, Grant acknowledges that he could have ‘downed tools’.

Dom Thomas celebrates

But he is adamant the reality has been quite the opposite.

“Dom has been great, his numbers are fantastic and he deserves his opportunity,” said Grant.

“All I ask is that you give everything that you have got.

“I left Dom out when he was the captain, which is very difficult to do. I know he has got the talent. He is a match-winner — I have said that to him.

“I know his talent but he knows what I expect.

“Supporters expect you to give everything that you have got.

“I don’t pick the team during the week, only on a Saturday. And it’s down to the way you train and you play.

“That’s great credit to him because, going through a run like this, it is easy to down tools and hide a little bit.”

The praise was echoed by Aaron Comrie, who notched the 95-minute leveller to rescue a point.

“Dom — on his game — is probably one of the top players in this league,” lauded Comrie. “It was good to see him back and I thought he was excellent.”

Willing Wighton

Meanwhile, Grant believes Craig Wighton produced his best performance of the campaign against Killie after illustrating ‘a wee bit more desire and commitment’.

The former Hearts and Dundee forward was somewhat starved of service but still led the line admirably, holding up possession and bringing others into the game.

Wighton: Impressive

If not for the second-half profligacy of Kai Kennedy, his neat through-ball would have resulted in a richly-merited assist.

And Grant added: “Craig [Wighton] played on Saturday and it was probably played his best game.

“He showed that wee bit more desire and commitment. I know the talent he has — but there is no real success without hard work.”

3 Dunfermline talking points: Fiery Dom Thomas back with a bang in Kilmarnock thriller

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]