Peter Grant: Dom Thomas ‘knows what I expect’ as ‘fantastic numbers’ seal Dunfermline starting berth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Grant insists Dom Thomas earned his Dunfermline reprieve through hard graft on the training ground.

Fans’ favourite Thomas made his first start for the Pars since August 7 in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock.

The mercurial wide-man rewarded boss Grant by cancelling out Callum Hendry’s opener, albeit in fortuitous fashion as his in-swinging cross deceived everyone and drifted into the net.

Given Thomas’ relative lack of football in Dunfermline’s seven games prior to the visit of Killie, Grant acknowledges that he could have ‘downed tools’.

But he is adamant the reality has been quite the opposite.

“Dom has been great, his numbers are fantastic and he deserves his opportunity,” said Grant.

“All I ask is that you give everything that you have got.

“I left Dom out when he was the captain, which is very difficult to do. I know he has got the talent. He is a match-winner — I have said that to him.

“I know his talent but he knows what I expect.

“Supporters expect you to give everything that you have got.

Dom Thomas celebrating Aaron Comrie's 95th minute with admirable restraint and calmness in front of his adoring Kilmarnock public 😬😂 🎥 @officialdafc // @DomThomas23 pic.twitter.com/WkY1hwg07U — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) October 17, 2021

“I don’t pick the team during the week, only on a Saturday. And it’s down to the way you train and you play.

“That’s great credit to him because, going through a run like this, it is easy to down tools and hide a little bit.”

The praise was echoed by Aaron Comrie, who notched the 95-minute leveller to rescue a point.

“Dom — on his game — is probably one of the top players in this league,” lauded Comrie. “It was good to see him back and I thought he was excellent.”

Willing Wighton

Meanwhile, Grant believes Craig Wighton produced his best performance of the campaign against Killie after illustrating ‘a wee bit more desire and commitment’.

The former Hearts and Dundee forward was somewhat starved of service but still led the line admirably, holding up possession and bringing others into the game.

If not for the second-half profligacy of Kai Kennedy, his neat through-ball would have resulted in a richly-merited assist.

And Grant added: “Craig [Wighton] played on Saturday and it was probably played his best game.

“He showed that wee bit more desire and commitment. I know the talent he has — but there is no real success without hard work.”