Aaron Pressley, son of former Dundee United defender Steven, joins St Johnstone and Dunfermline stars in Scotland U21 squad for Tannadice dates

By Alan Temple
October 28 2021, 12.42pm Updated: October 28 2021, 12.42pm
Ambitious: Presley
Aaron Pressley, the son of former Dundee United defender Steven, could make his Scotland U21 debut at his dad’s old stomping ground of Tannadice.

The towering 19-year-old striker has been handed his maiden call-up for Scot Gemmill’s squad following a string of fine displays for AFC Wimbledon.

Pressley Jr has notched four goals in 18 outings while on loan from Brentford.

Steven, who won 32 caps for Scotland at senior level, is Head of Individual Development with the Bees.

Inspirational: Pressley Sr

Aaron’s selection was confirmed on Thursday as Gemmill announced his 23-man squad for upcoming clashes against Kazahstan (November 12) and Belgium (November 16) at Tannadice.

St Johnstone’s Glenn Middleton, the most capped member of the group, was again picked.

However, there was no room for McDiarmid Park goalkeeper Ross Sinclair.

Former Dundee United winger Scott Banks, who made his under-21s debut in Scotland’s narrow defeat to Denmark last month, retains his place as he continues to impress with Crystal Palace’s under-23 side.

Dunfermline star Kai Kennedy, on loan from Rangers, is also included.

Scotland are on the hunt for their first win in Euro 2023 qualification Group I following a draw in Turkey and defeat against Denmark at Tynecastle.

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Banks on ‘surreal’ praise from Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira as ex-Dundee United kid hails ‘role model’ Wilfried Zaha

