Greg Shields declares ‘never say never’ on Dunfermline playoff dream as interim boss reveals Morton message

Greg Shields insists Dunfermline have not given up on a miraculous promotion playoff push.

However, the Pars interim co-manager is adamant the Fifers are looking no further than Saturday’s basement battle against Morton.

The East End Park outfit remain bottom of the Championship, three points adrift of guaranteed safety and are the only side in the SPFL without a league victory.

Peter Grant paid the price for their dreadful start to the season when he was dismissed last Sunday in the aftermath of a 4-2 defeat at Arbroath.

However, with Shields and Steven Whittaker now at the helm, the Pars will leapfrog Morton with victory. They could even escape the bottom-two altogether depending on how Queen of the South fare against Raith Rovers.

And if Dunfermline can build momentum, Shields refuses to discount something special occurring.

“You can go on a run in this league,” said Shields. “Look at Inverness last season.

“They were bottom for a period but they got out of it and then pushed for fourth place. Never say never.

“The league is very tight and there is not much between top and bottom.

“Four wins seems distant just now but, if we achieve that, then in a few weeks’ time we could be 12 points higher.

“But that’s not the focus; the focus is on Saturday. What happens the week after? Doesn’t matter. It’s about this weekend and Morton.

“We need to turn that corner and that’s our plan.”

Drawing a line

In order to do so, Dunfermline must bely the form book.

The Pars have drawn six of their last eight matches, including four in a row at home.

Six of Morton’s last seven matches have ended in stalemate after 90 minutes.

Three of the last four fixtures between the sides have ended all square.

“Well, we don’t want a draw,” smiled Shields, when presented with the barrage of statistics.

“We want a win and that’s been drummed into the players. The players know that.

“Our last four games at home have been draws and the fans have been very good with us in those games.

“The games could have gone either way, but I’m sick and fed up of saying ‘could have’ when we’re sitting at the bottom of the league.

“Forget ‘could have’ and ‘should have’ — just do it. That’s the message.

“The players have to express themselves. Playing at home against Morton is a good game to do that.”