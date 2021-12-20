Stewart Petrie hopes Montrose can end 2021 on a high but admits ‘football is secondary’ as Covid hits

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says his side will carry on regardless despite the threat of Covid and injuries depleting his squad.

Petrie had to shuffle his pack once again on Saturday as his side earned a point against Queens Park.

Talisman Graham Webster’s penalty drew Mo level to share the spoils on the day.

Number of players out

The Gable Endies were without inform striker Craig Johnston and defender Terry Masson.

Also missing was Cammy Ballantyne, Lewis Milne, Kerr Waddell and long-term absentee Martine Rennie.

Despite those missing, Petrie hailed the spirit of the available players.

“We were stretched, there was no doubt about that,” he said.

“But that’s why we’ve got a squad of players. We saw that on Saturday past, at Dumbarton, we saw that against Queens Park, coming from behind.

“The guys could have felt sorry for themselves again but the battled away.”

As Covid begins to affect more and more teams, Petrie knows it’s an added aspect he’ll have to manage when putting a squad together.

‘Football secondary’

But he knows full-well that the health and safety of players – and the nation – comes first.

“We’re going to get injuries and Covid’s around, so fair play to the boys who have dug us out,” he said.

“I think we’re more worried about the impact it’s going to make on the country, never mind football.

“Football is secondary to everything else. We’ll just do whatever is right via the Government or SFA, whoever it is that makes a decision on that.

“I think we’re all concerned as a society but we’ll just do what we’re told and if it’s playing football then great.”

End 2021 on a high

There’s no let up for Montrose with another game on Wednesday evening when they host Peterhead. The game will be Mo’s final game of 2021 with no Boxing Day action for the team.

The Blue Toon are five games unbeaten – but Petrie is looking to end the year on a high.

“Peterhead had a good result at the weekend but we’re at home. Anytime we’re at home we look to win,” he said.

“We’ll be looking to get on the front foot.

“We’ll get the guys ready after the weekend and hope to finish the year off with three points at home.”