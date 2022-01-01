Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson joins Raith Rovers as John McGlynn hails ‘major coup’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season — and could make an immediate Fife derby debut against Dunfermline.

Williamson, 20, spent the first half of this campaign at Livingston but found first-team opportunities limited.

The combative midfielder made just seven appearances for the Lions and was dismissed on his final outing against Dundee United in October.

As such, Rangers made the decision to recall Williamson and seek another opportunity for the Scotland under-21 internationalist.

Raith Rovers initially registered their interest in the middle of December and found the Gers amenable.

The Glasgow giants cultivated a positive relationship with Rovers following Kai Kennedy’s loan spell at Stark’s Park last term.

Rangers were enamoured by both Raith’s playing style and their treatment of Kennedy.

And Williamson, born and raised in Fife, jumped at the switch.

Rovers boss John McGlynn lauded: ” It’s a major coup for our club to have a current Scotland Under 21 internationalist in our ranks.

“Ben is a very committed central midfield player who has great energy, he’s really tenacious, a winner and will add real bite to the midfield.”

Williamson has already proved he can shine in the Championship. He starred with Arbroath last term, scoring one goal in 18 outings and winning the club’s Young Player of the Year Award.

And he could make an immediate Raith debut, with the tireless midfielder understood to be in McGlynn’s thoughts for Sunday’s derby showdown against Dunfermline.

He is Rovers’ second winter capture, having already secured the services of ex-Dundee United man Sam Stanton.

McGlynn is also keen to add a striker to his ranks and has been credited with an interest in Clyde forward David Goodwillie. Raith have declined to comment on that link, either publicly or privately.