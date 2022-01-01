Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson joins Raith Rovers as John McGlynn hails ‘major coup’

By Alan Temple
January 1 2022, 12.01pm Updated: January 1 2022, 12.31pm
Williamson on Scotland U21 duty
Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson has joined Raith Rovers on loan for the rest of the season — and could make an immediate Fife derby debut against Dunfermline.

Williamson, 20, spent the first half of this campaign at Livingston but found first-team opportunities limited.

The combative midfielder made just seven appearances for the Lions and was dismissed on his final outing against Dundee United in October.

As such, Rangers made the decision to recall Williamson and seek another opportunity for the Scotland under-21 internationalist.

Williamson is a Scotland U21 cap

Raith Rovers initially registered their interest in the middle of December and found the Gers amenable.

The Glasgow giants cultivated a positive relationship with Rovers following Kai Kennedy’s loan spell at Stark’s Park last term.

Rangers were enamoured by both Raith’s playing style and their treatment of Kennedy.

And Williamson, born and raised in Fife, jumped at the switch.

Rovers boss John McGlynn lauded: ” It’s a major coup for our club to have a current Scotland Under 21 internationalist in our ranks.

“Ben is a very committed central midfield player who has great energy, he’s really tenacious, a winner and will add real bite to the midfield.”

Williamson has already proved he can shine in the Championship. He starred with Arbroath last term, scoring one goal in 18 outings and winning the club’s Young Player of the Year Award.

And he could make an immediate Raith debut, with the tireless midfielder understood to be in McGlynn’s thoughts for Sunday’s derby showdown against Dunfermline.

He is Rovers’ second winter capture, having already secured the services of ex-Dundee United man Sam Stanton.

McGlynn is also keen to add a striker to his ranks and has been credited with an interest in Clyde forward David Goodwillie. Raith have declined to comment on that link, either publicly or privately.

Sam Stanton dreaming of replicating Dundee United wonder-strike when Raith Rovers host Dunfermline

