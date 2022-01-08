Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin O’Hara ‘frustrated’ but determined to impress John Hughes as Dunfermline eye ‘massive’ Morton clash

By Alan Temple
January 8 2022, 9.00am
Kevin O’Hara admits he is desperate to prove he can lead the line for John Hughes’ Dunfermline side.

O’Hara, 23, has found himself restricted to substitute appearances since the arrival of the new manager, with Hughes opting for the energy and physicality of Lewis McCann in attack.

‘Yogi’ has, however, suggested that O’Hara remains the best natural finisher at the club and has summoned the former Alloa and Falkirk marksman off the bench in the Pars’ last SIX matches.

“The gaffer has spoken to me on a personal level,” explained O’Hara. “It’s frustrating to be on the bench.

“I want to be playing every game.

“But I just need to keep working in training every day and showing the manager I’m capable of playing in this team.

“I’ve scored goals at this level, so hopefully I can get a chance to prove that.

“We need to get that balance right between not conceding goals and actually scoring them at the other end.

“There are good options in the front areas and — although no-one wants to be on the bench — if someone is to come on, then I’m happy that it’s me that’s getting the nod.”

‘We know what’s at stake’

O’Hara’s bid to win over his new gaffer will continue on Saturday when Dunfermline visit Cappielow in a nerve-shredding relegation six-pointer.

Rock-bottom Morton are just one point behind the Pars and O’Hara is in no mood to understate the importance of the showdown.

The Fifers have not won any of their last nine visits to Greenock.

“It’s a massive game for us,” added O’Hara. “We know what’s at stake.

“We’ve prepared well all week and we’re ready for Morton.

“We’re going there for nothing less than three points. That’s what we need. It’s a bottom-of-the-table clash and it’s one we need to be winning.”

