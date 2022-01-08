Kevin O’Hara ‘frustrated’ but determined to impress John Hughes as Dunfermline eye ‘massive’ Morton clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kevin O’Hara admits he is desperate to prove he can lead the line for John Hughes’ Dunfermline side.

O’Hara, 23, has found himself restricted to substitute appearances since the arrival of the new manager, with Hughes opting for the energy and physicality of Lewis McCann in attack.

‘Yogi’ has, however, suggested that O’Hara remains the best natural finisher at the club and has summoned the former Alloa and Falkirk marksman off the bench in the Pars’ last SIX matches.

“The gaffer has spoken to me on a personal level,” explained O’Hara. “It’s frustrating to be on the bench.

“I want to be playing every game.

“But I just need to keep working in training every day and showing the manager I’m capable of playing in this team.

“I’ve scored goals at this level, so hopefully I can get a chance to prove that.

“We need to get that balance right between not conceding goals and actually scoring them at the other end.

“There are good options in the front areas and — although no-one wants to be on the bench — if someone is to come on, then I’m happy that it’s me that’s getting the nod.”

‘We know what’s at stake’

O’Hara’s bid to win over his new gaffer will continue on Saturday when Dunfermline visit Cappielow in a nerve-shredding relegation six-pointer.

Rock-bottom Morton are just one point behind the Pars and O’Hara is in no mood to understate the importance of the showdown.

The Fifers have not won any of their last nine visits to Greenock.

“It’s a massive game for us,” added O’Hara. “We know what’s at stake.

“We’ve prepared well all week and we’re ready for Morton.

“We’re going there for nothing less than three points. That’s what we need. It’s a bottom-of-the-table clash and it’s one we need to be winning.”