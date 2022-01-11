Arbroath eye up move for Craig Wighton from Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath have made a move to bring Craig Wighton back to Gayfield.

Courier Sport understands the Lichties are eyeing up a loan deal for the forward from Championship rivals Dunfermline.

With Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds returning to their parent clubs after their successful loan spells, the Lichties are keen to strengthen their attacking options.

Dick Campbell has already negotiated a second loan deal for Jack Hamilton from Livingston but is seeking further reinforcements as he looks to maintain his side’s title and promotion push.

The Lichties are keen to add to their squad ahead of the visit to Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Being a familiar face to the Gayfield side, Wighton could be an option for Campbell.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a short stint at the club in 2020 while he was at Hearts.

Wighton scored three times in five games, before the season was terminated, due to the Covid outbreak.