Arbroath ‘fairytale’ given spotlight in latest viral Footy Adventures YouTube episode

YouTube star Sam North has shone a light on Arbroath’s fairytale season in his latest viral video.

The Footy Adventures vlogger uploaded his most recent video from Gayfield to his nearly 75,000 subscribers on the video hosting platform.

North gives viewers an insight into selected teams in each episode before experiencing a match day for himself alongside other supporters.

Thanks for all the video suggestions since the @ArbroathFC game was called off. They’ve invited me in for a look around and some interviews. This team is currently in the midst of one of European football’s greatest fairytales. Getting some AMAZING content here! 📽🔜 pic.twitter.com/GjHFkMpGHF — Sam North (Footy Adventures) (@The_Sam_North) January 29, 2022

The Englishman’s video began at Arbroath Abbey where he gave some insight into the Angus town and the history of the club, charting their remarkable rise from League Two to the top of the Championship in five years.

Partick game video planned

North had planned to attend the weekend clash with Partick Thistle – but was left devastated to learn that the game was called off while in a nearby pub.

Despite the postponement, the Lichties gave the YouTuber a day to remember, with interviews with management duo of Dick and Ian Campbell as well as chairman Mike Caird.

The game maybe off, but we have a full house in for Hospitality and with our Manager Dick Campbell on the microphone a room full of laughter and smiles! pic.twitter.com/cociRMKjAZ — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 29, 2022

The club also invited North on a tour of the ground before spending time in the hospitality suite, where match goers still enjoyed a day out at Gayfield even though there was no football.

‘Greatest fairytale’?

Within less than 24 hours, the video racked up more than 15,000 views on YouTube.

Towards the end of the video, the host thanked the club for their generosity and commented: “I don’t want to jinx it, but they could be on their way to winning the Championship.

…if anyone knows her & her pals, I'll get you all a world famous @ArbroathFC pie next time I'm there and hopefully we have a game to watch minus the gale force winds! — Sam North (Footy Adventures) (@The_Sam_North) January 30, 2022

“This part time club, where everyone is so nice and friendly could be on their way to top-tier football.

“This could be one of the greatest fairytales in football. Look at St Johnstone last year, Leicester City winning the Premier League and Greece winning the Euros.”

North has previously covered other Scottish clubs in his Footy Adventures channel with the likes of St Johnstone v Dundee, St Mirren v Aberdeen and Auchinleck Talbot v Hearts in recent weeks.