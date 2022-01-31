Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath ‘fairytale’ given spotlight in latest viral Footy Adventures YouTube episode

By Scott Lorimer
January 31 2022, 12.58pm Updated: January 31 2022, 4.33pm
YouTuber Sam North shared his latest Footy Adventures video from Gayfield.
YouTube star Sam North has shone a light on Arbroath’s fairytale season in his latest viral video.

The Footy Adventures vlogger uploaded his most recent video from Gayfield to his nearly 75,000 subscribers on the video hosting platform.

North gives viewers an insight into selected teams in each episode before experiencing a match day for himself alongside other supporters.

The Englishman’s video began at Arbroath Abbey where he gave some insight into the Angus town and the history of the club, charting their remarkable rise from League Two to the top of the Championship in five years.

Partick game video planned

North had planned to attend the weekend clash with Partick Thistle – but was left devastated to learn that the game was called off while in a nearby pub.

Despite the postponement, the Lichties gave the YouTuber a day to remember, with interviews with management duo of Dick and Ian Campbell as well as chairman Mike Caird.

The club also invited North on a tour of the ground before spending time in the hospitality suite, where match goers still enjoyed a day out at Gayfield even though there was no football.

‘Greatest fairytale’?

Within less than 24 hours, the video racked up more than 15,000 views on YouTube.

Towards the end of the video, the host thanked the club for their generosity and commented: “I don’t want to jinx it, but they could be on their way to winning the Championship.

“This part time club, where everyone is so nice and friendly could be on their way to top-tier football.

“This could be one of the greatest fairytales in football. Look at St Johnstone last year, Leicester City winning the Premier League and Greece winning the Euros.”

North has previously covered other Scottish clubs in his Footy Adventures channel with the likes of St Johnstone v Dundee, St Mirren v Aberdeen and Auchinleck Talbot v Hearts in recent weeks.

Arbroath hail SPFL as early inspection grants postponement amid Storm Malik chaos

