New date for postponed Arbroath v Partick Thistle clash revealed

By Scott Lorimer
February 3 2022, 3.56pm
Arbroath's Gayfield Park.
A new date for the Championship clash between Arbroath and Partick Thistle has been revealed.

The two sides were due to face off at Gayfield last weekend but strong winds from Storm Malik forced the game to be called off.

Now, the SPFL has confirmed that the fixture will take place on Tuesday March 1, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Tickets purchased tickets for the initial fixture are still valid but for fans unable to make the new date can request a refund by emailing office@arbroathfc.co.uk.

Early call off

Saturday’s game was called off shortly after 11am after Arbroath chiefs called for an early inspection of the playing conditions to prevent supporters travelling through the amber sever weather warning.

Local referee Mike Roncone deemed Gayfield unplayable almost immediately and the game was postponed.

The call off wasn’t enough to stop those booked up in hospitality from enjoying their day.

Boss Dick Campbell still travelled to the ground to entertain guests with a question and answer session and recalled stories from his time in management.

Arbroath are back in action tomorrow night when they host Kilmarnock in a top of the league clash.

Arbroath v Kilmarnock: Where to watch table-topping Championship clash on TV and online

