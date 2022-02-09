John Hughes has ‘no qualms’ about fielding Dom Thomas as Dunfermline talisman steps up comeback in Gala Fairydean Rovers friendly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes admits he is erring on the side of caution as he nurses Dunfermline talisman Dom Thomas back to full fitness.

The mercurial winger has been on the bench for the Pars’ last two Championship fixtures following knee surgery in December.

However, Hughes has resisted the temptation to pitch the 25-year-old back into action — despite revealing that Thomas is pain-free and itching to make his mark.

The former Kilmarnock ace featured as Dunfermline faced Gala Fairydean Rovers in a low-key bounce match on Tuesday evening.

That will further strengthen his case to be involved — whether in the starting line-up or as an impact substitute — when the Fifers visit Rugby Park on Saturday.

“The thing about Dom [Thomas] is you need to keep the reins on him,” smiled Hughes. “Although he’s not had the game-time, he’s been training really well.

“We’ve been watching him and he’s pain-free, which is the most important thing.

“I would have no qualms playing Dom from the start or have him coming on as a substitute.

“His fitness levels are getting up. He just needs games.

“But that’s me protecting him — Dom’s telling you he’s ready to go!

“Sometimes he’s his own worst enemy so you need to keep the reins on him. His time will come.”

With Dunfermline currently enjoying a four-match unbeaten run and showing signs of life in their battle against the drop, Hughes added: “It’s a great part of the season to get Dom back in there and challenging for that first-team spot.”

Gala affair

As well as Thomas, a host of the Pars’ senior stars who did not feature against Ayr lined up against the Netherdale outfit.

New signing Efe Ambrose, however, was left out, with Hughes choosing to focus on high-intensity training sessions to get the Nigeria internationalist upto speed.

Hughes added: “It’s important that we keep these guys ticking over and playing. It’s bringing it all together.

“These guys can all give me a headache come Saturday.”