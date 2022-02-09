John Hughes has ‘no qualms’ about fielding Dom Thomas as Dunfermline talisman steps up comeback in Gala Fairydean Rovers friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

John Hughes has ‘no qualms’ about fielding Dom Thomas as Dunfermline talisman steps up comeback in Gala Fairydean Rovers friendly

By Alan Temple
February 9 2022, 12.30pm Updated: February 9 2022, 12.54pm
Popular: Dom Thomas
Popular: Dom Thomas

John Hughes admits he is erring on the side of caution as he nurses Dunfermline talisman Dom Thomas back to full fitness.

The mercurial winger has been on the bench for the Pars’ last two Championship fixtures following knee surgery in December.

However, Hughes has resisted the temptation to pitch the 25-year-old back into action — despite revealing that Thomas is pain-free and itching to make his mark.

The former Kilmarnock ace featured as Dunfermline faced Gala Fairydean Rovers in a low-key bounce match on Tuesday evening.

That will further strengthen his case to be involved — whether in the starting line-up or as an impact substitute — when the Fifers visit Rugby Park on Saturday.

Dom Thomas celebrates

The thing about Dom [Thomas] is you need to keep the reins on him,” smiled Hughes. “Although he’s not had the game-time, he’s been training really well.

“We’ve been watching him and he’s pain-free, which is the most important thing.

“I would have no qualms playing Dom from the start or have him coming on as a substitute.

“His fitness levels are getting up. He just needs games.

But that’s me protecting him — Dom’s telling you he’s ready to go!

“Sometimes he’s his own worst enemy so you need to keep the reins on him. His time will come.”

With Dunfermline currently enjoying a four-match unbeaten run and showing signs of life in their battle against the drop, Hughes added: “It’s a great part of the season to get Dom back in there and challenging for that first-team spot.”

Gala affair

As well as Thomas, a host of the Pars’ senior stars who did not feature against Ayr lined up against the Netherdale outfit.

New signing Efe Ambrose, however, was left out, with Hughes choosing to focus on high-intensity training sessions to get the Nigeria internationalist upto speed.

Hughes added: “It’s important that we keep these guys ticking over and playing. It’s bringing it all together.

“These guys can all give me a headache come Saturday.”

Dunfermline seal new CEO as ex-Celtic, Everton and Nottingham Forest man begins work

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]