Kilmarnock 3-0 Raith Rovers: Kyle Lafferty steals the show as Fifers claim unwanted 9 in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Kilmarnock 3-0 Raith Rovers: Kyle Lafferty steals the show as Fifers claim unwanted 9 in a row

By Alan Temple
February 19 2022, 4.48pm Updated: February 19 2022, 4.49pm
Lafferty after making it 3-0
Lafferty after making it 3-0

Kyle Lafferty notched his second successive brace as Kilmarnock swept Raith Rovers aside 3-0 at Rugby Park.

Stephen McGinn opened the scoring after five minutes, before the ex-Rangers and Hearts star rippled the net either side of the break.

Lafferty’s clinical performance follows hot on the heels of his match-winning double against Dunfermline last weekend.

With five goals in six appearances, the languid front-man is proving the difference-maker many predicted he would be.

McGinn started the scoring

Rovers’ recent statistics, meanwhile, are rather less heartening.

This was a ninth match in the Championship without victory for John McGlynn’s men. It is a run which stretches back to December 11 when they, ironically, beat Kilmarnock.

The Kirkcaldy club remain in the final promotion playoff place, albeit largely due to the four games in hand possessed by fifth-placed Partick Thistle.

It increasingly looks like a shoot-out between Raith and the similarly toiling Inverness — also without a victory in nine outings — for fourth spot.

Nightmare start

Raith Rovers were boosted by the return of Christophe Berra after recovering from a calf strain.

But, without injured captain Kyle Benedictus, Liam Dick was deployed in the unfamiliar role of left-sided centre-half. Sean Mackie made his first start for the club since joining on loan from Hibernian.

McGlynn, pictured, fielded a 3-5-2 in a bid to shackle Killie’s ample attacking threats

Enduring a grim winless streak and with a makeshift back-line, Rovers needed a solid start.

Instead, they were two goals down within 13 minutes.

Killie broke the deadlock when veteran midfielder McGinn turned home from close-range, reacting with predatory instincts after a Lafferty header struck the crossbar.

Raith were looking to Mackie and Reghan Tumilty — both attacking adventurously — to provide the offensive threat from wide. However, that was ripe for Killie counters.

So it proved, as the hosts doubled their advantage.

A swift break saw Fraser Murray scamper into acres of space between Tumilty and Frankie Musonda. His cut-back found Lafferty, who lashed home, albeit via a notable deflection off Mackie.

Stanton, left, battles the clinical Lafferty

Rovers stemmed the bleeding for the remainder of the half but did not dirty the gloves of Killie custodian Zach Hemming.

Rovers pressure

Ethon Varian, Aidan Connolly and Dario Zanatta were introduced at the break as McGlynn sought to spark a comeback by switching to a 4-3-3.

Mackie, Jamie Gullan and Ben Williamson were withdrawn.

A towering Berra header struck the outside of the post as Rovers made a bright start to the second period. Ethan Ross also curled a shot inches past the post.

However, Raith’s endeavours counted for nothing when Killie made it 3-0 just after the hour-mark.

It was a case of deja vu as Fraser Murray once again found Lafferty with a wonderful low delivery, allowing the Northern Ireland marksman to slot home from 16 yards. Game over.

Rovers, to their credit, didn’t throw in the towel and Hemming made two super saves to thwart efforts by Sam Stanton and Zanatta.

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Mackie on Celtic penalty farce, Hibs regret and Raith Rovers reunions

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier