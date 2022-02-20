Derek McInnes adamant Arbroath remain ‘best team in the Championship’ until Kilmarnock prove otherwise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek McInnes has described Arbroath as ‘the best team in the league’ and insists peerless consistency from Kilmarnock will be required to overhaul the Angus underdogs.

Killie, who succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Gayfield on February 4, moved level on points with Dick Campbell’s side following a 3-0 victory over Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Arbroath could only draw 0-0 with the Championship’s bottom club, Queen of the South, but do still have a game in hand over McInnes’ men.

Kilmarnock are the bookmakers’ favourites for the title — but McInnes is adamant that, until his side display the same dependability as their promotion rivals, the Lichties remain the benchmark.

“I said to the players [in the dressing room] that Arbroath are the best team in the league, and have been to this moment,” said the former St Johnstone manager.

“They’ve been the most consistent and are top of the league.

“Everyone else has been jostling to be that team and we’ve not been convincing enough to do that.

“But, while they’ve been the best team until now, it’s important we’re the best team from here on in. To do that, we need consistency of performance and results.

“That’s two [wins] in a row now — and it’s important we get three, four and five. That’s when you think you might have an opportunity.

“It’s been too stop-start and we’ve never really got the momentum. There’s no better time than now to go and do that.”

Goalkeeping clinic

While Kyle Lafferty will hog the headlines following a deadly double, adding to Stephen McGinn’s opener, McInnes was full of praise for his goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

Rovers made three substitutions at half-time — bringing on the attacking talents of Ethon Varian, Aidan Connolly, and Dario Zanatta — and switched shape to an all-action 4-2-3-1.

And Hemming was forced to make super saves to deny Sam Stanton and Zanatta, while Christophe Berra struck the post.

“We knew Raith would change [at half-time], added McInnes. “John has good options and we struggled with the directness.

“We gave them too much encouragement and, but for Zach’s saves, it could’ve been more difficult.”