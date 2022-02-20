Derek McInnes adamant Arbroath remain ‘best team in the Championship’ until Kilmarnock prove otherwise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derek McInnes adamant Arbroath remain ‘best team in the Championship’ until Kilmarnock prove otherwise

By Alan Temple
February 20 2022, 12.00pm
Food for thought: McGlynn looks on as Derek McInnes delivers instructions
Derek McInnes has described Arbroath as ‘the best team in the league’ and insists peerless consistency from Kilmarnock will be required to overhaul the Angus underdogs.

Killie, who succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Gayfield on February 4, moved level on points with Dick Campbell’s side following a 3-0 victory over Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Arbroath could only draw 0-0 with the Championship’s bottom club, Queen of the South, but do still have a game in hand over McInnes’ men.

Kilmarnock are the bookmakers’ favourites for the title — but McInnes is adamant that, until his side display the same dependability as their promotion rivals, the Lichties remain the benchmark.

Kilmarnock tasted defeat at Gayfield

“I said to the players [in the dressing room] that Arbroath are the best team in the league, and have been to this moment,” said the former St Johnstone manager.

“They’ve been the most consistent and are top of the league.

“Everyone else has been jostling to be that team and we’ve not been convincing enough to do that.

“But, while they’ve been the best team until now, it’s important we’re the best team from here on in. To do that, we need consistency of performance and results.

“That’s two [wins] in a row now — and it’s important we get three, four and five. That’s when you think you might have an opportunity.

“It’s been too stop-start and we’ve never really got the momentum. There’s no better time than now to go and do that.”

Goalkeeping clinic

While Kyle Lafferty will hog the headlines following a deadly double, adding to Stephen McGinn’s opener, McInnes was full of praise for his goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

Stanton, left, was denied by Hemming

Rovers made three substitutions at half-time — bringing on the attacking talents of Ethon Varian, Aidan Connolly, and Dario Zanatta — and switched shape to an all-action 4-2-3-1.

And Hemming was forced to make super saves to deny Sam Stanton and Zanatta, while Christophe Berra struck the post.

“We knew Raith would change [at half-time], added McInnes. “John has good options and we struggled with the directness.

“We gave them too much encouragement and, but for Zach’s saves, it could’ve been more difficult.”

