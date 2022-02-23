Bobby Linn reveals most cherished moment with Arbroath fans and the ‘surreal’ journey with fellow stalwart Ricky Little

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath hero Bobby Linn has revealed one of his favourite moments at the club as he gets set to kick off a series of testimonial year events.

The 36-year-old is in his 10th season at Gayfield, playing 324 games and netting 80 goals.

Ahead of his first event, a special dinner at the Apex Hotel on Sunday, Linn appeared on Arbroath fan podcast the Lichtie Lads where he recalled some of his favourite memories at the club.

Favourite moment

He discussed the infamous ‘wave’ incident but revealed the moment he cherishes the most with the supporters came at the ground of their rivals Montrose.

Arbroath 🐡 Watching out for waves! 🌊⛵Gayfield is a must-visit for Scottish football fans. Find out why here 👉 https://spfl.co.uk/news/article/scottish-football-bucket-list-11/ 👀 Tick Arbroath Football Club – Official your #ScottishFootballBucketList ✅ Posted by SPFL on Friday, 12 January 2018

It was the first day of the 2018/19 season and the Gable Endies were in party mode having won League Two the previous campaign.

But it was a derby to forget for the Links Park side as Arbroath ran out 4-0 winners, with Linn grabbing one of the goals then celebrating by jumping on to a wall beside the travelling fans.

“I’d put so much work in on the off-season with the hill runs and boxing,” he told the podcast.

“That game was such a big game. It was their flag day and we just went and took over.

“We scored early, then we got the penalty and it was just pure emotion.

“I’ve lost count how many times I’ve scored against the Mo but there has always been a celebration.

“It was just euphoria and emotion.

“I’ve got previous for jumping over walls from the police back in the day in Dundee so it was no issue jumping on the wall!

“If the stewards came, I would have got away from them,” he joked.

“If there’s ever a photo with myself and the fans then it’s that one.”

Ricky Little praise

The Dundonian also gave high praise for teammate Ricky Little who joined Arbroath on the same day as Linn.

Their journey on the pitch has been the same but off it Little has racked up the miles travelling from his home in Stevenson, Ayrshire every other week to play for the club.

Linn believes that shows the defender’s dedication for the club.

“I’m just 20 mins down the road in Dundee,” he said. “But for Ricky? What a commitment.

“He’s been unbelievable for this club. He deserves massive credit and he will get his moment.

“We were here when we were second bottom of the Second Division and we played in the team that took us to the top of the Championship against Morton.

“It was a nice touch when we were told about it.

“It was a bit surreal because it just shows the magnitude of where we started and where we are.

“But Ricky deserves massive credit and he’s had a great season as well.”

To subscribe or listen to a previous Lichtie Lads episode, click here.