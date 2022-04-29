Dick Campbell to give Arbroath fringe men a chance to prove themselves against Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell says Friday night’s clash with Morton is a chance for some Arbroath players to stake a claim for a new deal at the club.

While the Lichties boss admits the game is “meaningless” in terms of the league, he insists it is a chance for squad members to show what they can do.

Eight players, including Liam Henderson, Sam Ford and Michael Bakare, will see their deals expire in the summer.

Campbell has revealed most of them will get the opportunity of a run out at Gayfield, meaning the side will look very different to the one that narrowly lost out to Kilmarnock last week.

Players given chance to prove themselves

The veteran boss will also use the game to rest key players ahead of their Premiership play-off semi-final on Tuesday May 10.

“There are two or three boys that will get their chance to prove to me if they have anything to offer for next year, Campbell revealed to Courier Sport.

“Equally, I’m not wanting my regulars injured or suspended.

“Gavin Swankie, Bobby Linn, David Gold – these boys who haven’t had much of a game – they are all starting.”

With the prospect of potentially four games in the space of two weeks, the Arbroath boss stressed the importance of resting his key players for the play-offs.

“We’re in the play-offs, it’s more than 10 days until we play,” he said.

“We need to make sure we get rested up and properly prepared. I’d imagine Morton will field a lot of youngsters as well.

“It’s a meaningless game in terms of points. It makes no difference to our position.

“I think our fans will be interested in seeing some of the boys who haven’t been playing so much and seeing what they have to offer.”

Season tickets

Meanwhile, the Gayfield club have launched their season ticket package for the next campaign.

The side don’t know what division they will play in, but have offered fans the opportunity to buy their briefs at a similar price to this season.

The Lichties saw record sales of more than 1,200 season tickets earlier in the season and hope a similar number of fans will commit to the club again.

“As a board, we wanted to thank the supporters,” chairman Mike Caird said.

“They are the lifeblood of the club.

“They have backed us in numbers this season, more than 1,200 season ticket holders. We want that again next season.

“Let’s hope we’ll be in the Premiership and everyone will benefit from buying season tickets at these prices.

“Whatever we do, we’re looking to get as many supporters into the club as possible.”