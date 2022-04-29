Dick Campbell to give Arbroath fringe men a chance to prove themselves against Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dick Campbell to give Arbroath fringe men a chance to prove themselves against Morton

By Scott Lorimer
April 29 2022, 8.00am
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

Dick Campbell says Friday night’s clash with Morton is a chance for some Arbroath players to stake a claim for a new deal at the club.

While the Lichties boss admits the game is “meaningless” in terms of the league, he insists it is a chance for squad members to show what they can do.

Eight players, including Liam Henderson, Sam Ford and Michael Bakare, will see their deals expire in the summer.

Campbell has revealed most of them will get the opportunity of a run out at Gayfield, meaning the side will look very different to the one that narrowly lost out to Kilmarnock last week.

Players given chance to prove themselves

The veteran boss will also use the game to rest key players ahead of their Premiership play-off semi-final on Tuesday May 10.

“There are two or three boys that will get their chance to prove to me if they have anything to offer for next year, Campbell revealed to Courier Sport.

Liam Henderson's deal is up at the end of the season.
Liam Henderson's deal is up at the end of the season.

“Equally, I’m not wanting my regulars injured or suspended.

“Gavin Swankie, Bobby Linn, David Gold – these boys who haven’t had much of a game – they are all starting.”

With the prospect of potentially four games in the space of two weeks, the Arbroath boss stressed the importance of resting his key players for the play-offs.

“We’re in the play-offs, it’s more than 10 days until we play,” he said.

Gavin Swankie is in line for a rare start.
Gavin Swankie is in line for a rare start.

“We need to make sure we get rested up and properly prepared. I’d imagine Morton will field a lot of youngsters as well.

“It’s a meaningless game in terms of points. It makes no difference to our position.

“I think our fans will be interested in seeing some of the boys who haven’t been playing so much and seeing what they have to offer.”

Season tickets

Meanwhile, the Gayfield club have launched their season ticket package for the next campaign.

The side don’t know what division they will play in, but have offered fans the opportunity to buy their briefs at a similar price to this season.

The Lichties saw record sales of more than 1,200 season tickets earlier in the season and hope a similar number of fans will commit to the club again.

“As a board, we wanted to thank the supporters,” chairman Mike Caird said.

“They are the lifeblood of the club.

“They have backed us in numbers this season, more than 1,200 season ticket holders. We want that again next season.

“Let’s hope we’ll be in the Premiership and everyone will benefit from buying season tickets at these prices.

“Whatever we do, we’re looking to get as many supporters into the club as possible.”

